Yankees Have Backup Plan As Cody Bellinger Market Grows

Will it take a holiday miracle for the New York Yankees to re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger? That's what it is beginning to look like as the Hot Stove heats up in the final month of 2025.

"Cody Bellinger looks like a better Mets fit now that (Brandon) Nimmo has been traded," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.

"If (the Mets) bring back (Pete) Alonso (things feel much more positive this year than last), Bellinger could enhance the 1B situation by giving Alonso a DH day," Heyman adds.



"But the Yankees continue to make Bellinger their No. 1 target, plus Philly and both LA teams are lurking," Heyman notes.

Backup Plan?

Should the Yankees swing and miss on Bellinger, what will general manager Brian Cashman do?

"The Yankees have checked in on (Kyle) Tucker, but he appears to be a backup plan due to Bellinger’s versatility and New York chops," Heyman concludes.

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Too Late?

Problem is, if the Chicago Cubs outfielder is the Yankees' Plan B, it's entirely possible they will be too late to jump into the mix for the four-time All-Star, who's hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons.

"The Jays have been linked to MLB’s consensus No. 1 free agent, all-around outfielder Kyle Tucker, despite no obvious need in the outfield, but pitching is their real requirement," Heyman writes.

Contract Predictions

The Athletic's Jim Bowden told MLB Radio he's high on Tucker going to the Toronto Blue Jays and projected Tucker will get a 10-year, $427 million contract.

Heyman predicted Tucker will land an 11-year, $375 million contract.

As for Bellinger, he is facing a robust market.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said the Yankees, Mets and Detroit Tigers are the best fits for Bellinger.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed the Yankees, Mets, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners as best fits for Bellinger.

"Bellinger, without the qualifying offer attached to him, should have a crowded market for his services, the 30-year-old outfielder/first baseman expected to fetch a multiyear contract north of $150 million," the New York Post's Greg Joyce reported.

That's in line with what MLB Trade Rumors reported, with the site projecting Bellinger will get a five-year, $140 million contract.

The 30-year-old Bellinger looked good in pinstripes, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Dodgers.

