Yankees Could Lose Cody Bellinger to World Series Champs

New York Yankees fans may have more reasons to hate L.A. after reading this story. MLB.com's Will Leitch identified seven free agents who should reunite with their former clubs. Among the seven was Cody Bellinger, who hit the open market after opting out of his contract with the Yankees.

Bellinger last played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. After spending two seasons with the Cubs, Chicago traded the two-time All-Star to the Yankees in December of 2024. Leitch believes Bellinger could have a full-circle moment in free agency.

California Calls?

"Hey, who’s up for yet another former MVP in the Dodgers lineup? Unlike all the other MVPs on the Dodgers roster next year, Bellinger actually won his first MVPwith the Dodgers, back in 2019," Leitch writes.

"Bellinger has gone through a lot of permutations since then, from his extreme post-2020 struggles with the Dodgers (leading to him being non-tendered) to a two-year rebound with the Cubs before being traded to the Yankees last year.

"He’s not the MVP he was way back when, but he’s still an extremely valuable player -- particularly to the Dodgers, who are very much in need of an outfielder or two (including someone who can play center, like Bellinger)," Leitch adds. "It would be pretty wild to see Bellinger go from Dodgers MVP to Dodgers Non-Tender to Dodgers Free-Agent Signing in the span of six years."

Back To The Bronx?

The Yankees have made no attempt to hide the fact they want Bellinger back. Even after Trent Grisham accepted the one-year qualifying offer to return to the Bronx, MLB has been buzzing with rumors of the Yankees chasing Bellinger.

"But there’s a strong sense of pessimism about the next four weeks. You could also call it realism — the expectation that (Scott) Boras is about to pull a (Juan) Soto 2.0," NJ.com's Bob Klapisch says.

The Yankees traded for Soto in 2023 with no guarantee he would re-sign with New York when he reached free agency after the 2024 season.

Sure enough, Boras jacked up the bidding for his client, who eventually signed with the Mets, getting a 15-year, $765 million contract.

According to Klapisch, some league insiders feel Boras may try to do the same thing with Bellinger: Start a bidding war that the Yankees won't win.

Potential Suitors

The New York Post's Jon Heyman told MLB Network the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies all could be in the mix for Bellinger.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said the Yankees, Mets and Detroit Tigers are the best fits for Bellinger.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed the Yankees, Mets, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners as best fits for Bellinger.

The 30-year-old Bellinger looked good in pinstripes, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Dodgers.

