Yankees Playing Waiting Game for Tigers Star

If the New York Yankees want to trade for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, general manager Brian Cashman will have to play the waiting game.

That's according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, who wrote about the Worldwide Leader's polling of 16 MLB executives regarding Hot Stove storylines.

Here's the question posed: "What will the Tigers do with Tarik Skubal this offseason -- trade him, extend him or let it play out?"

Trade Winds

Of the 16 executives, 13 responded (they were given the choice to skip any questions). Ten of the 13 voted for "let it play out."

"I doubt they can afford to extend him, but they also know they can't win the division without him. I think they roll with him in '26 unless they get blown away with a trade concept," one executive said.

Skubal, who's won back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards, is scheduled to hit free agency after the 2026 season. Efforts by the Tigers to sign the left-hander to a long-term contract extension have gone nowhere, leading to speculation Detroit will move its ace rather than watch him walk with nothing but draft pick compensation heading back to Motown.

Potential Problems

Some insiders believe the Tigers will hold onto Skubal until next July's trade deadline to see if Detroit is in contention. But that comes with potential problems.

"The longer they wait to trade him, the stickier it gets," another voter stated. "Value could go down or perhaps worse, if you're ownership. He gets off to another Cy Young start and fans start screaming even louder to sign him."

Jul 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after he gets a strike out to end the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Should the Tigers want to trade Skubal, expect the usual suspects to line up with trade offers.

"For a team like the Dodgers, seeking a third-straight title, or even the runner-up Blue Jays, Skubal makes more sense," Masslive.com's Sean McAdam reported.

The 28-year-old Skubal led he league with a 2.21 ERA in 2025. His 7.6 WAR and 0.89 WHIP also topped the AL. Skubal finished second to Red Sox ace Garret Crochet in strikeouts, recording acareer-best 241 whiffs.

If the Tigers do indeed look to trade Skubal, the Yankees would seem to have the requisite talent to make a deal. Of course, that's provided general manager Brian Cashman will part with top prospects, including infielder George Lombard Jr., right-hander Cam Schlittler and/or outfielder Spencer Jones. Former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and outfielder Jasson Dominguez also could be potential trade bait.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!