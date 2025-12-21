Yankees Bring Back All-Star Pitcher

The New York Yankees have re-signed former All-Star right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn, Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported.

The Yankees signed Blackburn to a one-year, $2 million deal, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic later reported.

The $2 million is guaranteed and Blackburn will receive a $100,000 incentive bonus for each 80, 90, 100, 110 and 120 innings pitched to make it a possible $2.5 million contract, according to Heyman.

Blackburn first signed with the Yankees in August after being waived by their cross-town rival New York Mets. He now returns as a free agent signing.

Blackburn's Value to Yankees

Signing a 32-year-old, nine-year veteran pitcher isn't the big splash free agency move Yankees fans are probably looking for, but Blackburn does provide some value.

Blackburn is primarily a bullpen arm, but can be used as a swingman if needed — especially with Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole still recovering from their injuries. And it looks like the Yankees are expecting him to play that role for most of the season, based on his contract incentive bonuses.

Blackburn had a strong September with the Yankees, posting 14 strikeouts and just six hits allowed. He leaned towards throwing his sinker and cutter more often, which resulted in low-contact for opposing batters.

Blackburn's Rough 2025 Season

Although Blackburn had a solid September, he struggled in 2025 overall.

Blackburn recorded a career-worst 6.23 ERA and had a 0-3 record, a -0.4 WAR and allowed the same number of earned runs as strikeouts with the Mets. He also allowed 31 hits and eight walks in just 23.2 innings pitched.

Blackburn's numbers improved slightly after joining the Yankees. He posted a 5.28 ERA, 16 strikeouts, allowed 16 hits, nine earned runs and three home runs in 15.1 innings.

Yankees Bullpen Outlook

Blackburn is one of just a few bullpen signings for the Yankees this offseason. The first move was bringing back Tim Hill on the $3 million club option, then re-signing lefty Ryan Yarrough to a similar $2.5 million deal.

The Mets also grabbed former Yankees bullpen arms in Clay Holmes, Devin Williams andLuke Weaver. The Yankees may not have wanted the three relief pitchers, but they are still left with just six bullpen pitchers heading into the 2026 season.

As for the starting rotation, Cole, Rodón and Clarke Schmidt will likely not be ready for Opening Day, and are expected have a four-man rotation of Max Fried, Will Warren, Luis Gil and Cam Schlittler.

