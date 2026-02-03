Yankees Offseason Leaves Little to be Desired With Latest Grade

Spring training is quickly approaching, with just the pitchers and catchers' first workout scheduled for Feb. 12 and the first full squad workout scheduled for Feb. 16.

And as each day goes by, the New York Yankees are less likely to make any more notable offseason transactions.

The biggest move the Yankees made was signing Cody Bellinger to a 5-year, $162.5 million deal. The signing was large monetarily, but it leaves the Yankees with mostly the same lineup as in 2025, when they were trounced by the Toronto Blue Jays in the divisional series 3-1 and outscored 34-19.

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a single in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Outfielder Trent Grisham accepted the $22.025 million qualifying offer in November, the Yankees signed Ryan Yarbrough, Amed Rosario and Paul Blackburn to 1-year deals, traded for Ryan Weathers and Angel Chivilli and selected Cade Winquest in the Rule 5 Draft.

Overall, it was a quiet and underwhelming offseason for the pinstripes. But even if the 2026 Yankees are similar to the 2025 squad, personnel-wise, that team still won 94 games and was tied for the best record in the American League.

Yankees Receive Average Offseason Grade

Senior MLB writer Jim Bowden of The Athletic released his 2026 offseason report card with grades, takeaways and predictions for each MLB team on Feb. 2. Based on the moves the Yankees made, Bowden stamped the Yankees with an average "C" offseason grade.

"The Yankees made re-signing Cody Bellinger their No. 1 priority this offseason. Although it took them until mid-January to get a deal done, at least they got it over the finish line, which in turn allows them to basically run back the team that went 94-68 last season, tying the Blue Jays for the most wins in the AL," Bowden wrote.

Bowden acknowledged the Grisham qualifying offer and noted that with all three starting outfielders under large contracts, youngsters Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones will likely have to wait another year for the opportunity to be everyday players or be traded.

Jul 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) runs out his double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Domíguez and Jones have been seen as key trade pieces for some time now, but with the Bellinger signing, one or both could be traded sooner than expected.

Bowden also mentioned the importance of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and Anthony Volpe returning healthy in 2026, plus some potential breakout candidates.

"The Yankees will be counting on Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and Anthony Volpe to successfully return from their injuries after starting the season on the IL," He wrote. "They are hopeful Volpe, Austin Wells and Ben Rice will have breakout seasons."

Bowden's biggest question with the Yankees? "Can Cole and Rodón bounce back from their injuries to give the Yankees one of the best starting rotations in baseball?"

Cole and Rodón should return to the mound sooner rather than later, but will their production return? Cole is coming off Tommy John surgery from last March after winning the AL Cy Young just two seasons before. Rodón had a bone spur and loose bodies removed from his elbow after posting a career-high 18 wins in 2025.

Bowden finished with his season prediction, which is for the Yankees to finish second in the AL East behind the Blue Jays.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!