Yankees Provide Encouraging Rehab Update on Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole has been one of the most important arms in the New York Yankees' rotation for years. He missed all of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and with spring training now underway, fans are finally getting some good news.

In an interview posted by MLB Network on X, Cole opened up about where he stands in his Tommy John recovery. He was candid, confident, and even threw in a couple of surprises about what has been happening on the mound.

Cole said the rehab has been hitting all the right checkpoints.

"I would say it's gone very well. We've hit, you know, every marker that we've tried to hit, and we're in the parameters of what we're looking for, so level of execution has been high, especially last start. It doesn't always happen like that, but so far, so good."

One of the more unexpected moments from camp? Cole touched 97 mph in a live batting practice session, something that even surprised him.

"I just hadn't really been anywhere close to that in my bullpens, but, you know, when the big dogs are in the box, you want to do everything you can to prevent the ball from coming back at your face. So I guess the adrenaline just kind of raised it up a little bit," he said.

For a pitcher coming back from Tommy John, touching 97 mph in live BP this early in camp is a very good sign.

Gerrit Cole's New Windup Is Turning Heads at Yankees Spring Training

Cole also revealed he has been working with a new over-the-head windup motion, something he started almost by accident during his rehab.

"I just... I feel like I was just goofing around one day trying to make light of, you know, the monotony during last summer, and it felt good. I liked the rhythm, and I just... I don't know. I just kind of stuck with it," he said.

It is a small visual change, but for a pitcher coming off major elbow surgery, finding a rhythm that feels natural is half the battle. If it helps him stay loose and repeatable, that is a genuine positive heading into what will likely be a carefully managed return.

Beyond velocity and mechanics, Cole got reflective when asked about the mental side of the process.

"I think the most interesting thought that I keep, I think, referencing is just how special the big leagues are. You get in this, like, groove, and you're focused on things... always trying to improve, and it just takes a lot of your focus, and, you know, kind of zooming out, it's just a new perspective when you can't play. It's taken away from you, and so, you know, how are you going to invest in your teammates? What are you going to do in your personal life? There's just something to that that I think is hard to take in when you're in the grind of it all the time," he said.

The Yankees need Cole back healthy, and so far, camp is giving them reason to feel good about it. He is targeting a May or June return, and if he keeps hitting his markers the way he has been, that timeline looks very much on track. For fans who have been waiting since 2025 to see their ace back on the mound, this is the update they needed.

