Yankees Make Worrying Cam Schlittler Announcement

As Spring Training begins for the New York Yankees, the team has some troubling news about rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler.

According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch on social media, Schlittler "felt a tweak here and there” and is dealing with back inflammation. Hoch also noted that the Yankees are going to "keep [Schlittler] off the mound for now but he will continue throwing."

Cam Schlittler has “felt a tweak here and there” and is dealing with inflammation in the middle of his back, Aaron Boone said. They are going to keep him off the mound for now but he will continue throwing. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 12, 2026

In a press conference, Boone went on to say that Schlittler will only be off the mound for a few days and will continue his throwing program, but that the team is "trying to stay ahead of" the possible injury.

Yankees Pitching Staff Facing Mounting Injury Concerns

While the news is nothing for fans to panic over, the Yankees can't afford to lose another starting pitcher. Last year, both Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt required Tommy John surgery. Cole, who was an essential part of the Yankees' 2024 World Series run, missed the entire season during recovery. On the other hand, Schmidt's surgery happened in July, and he could miss all of 2026.

During this offseason, Carlos Rodón also required surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his throwing arm. Both Rodón and Cole will be unavailable on Opening Day, leaving the Yankees' pitching staff shorthanded until at least May, when the former is expected to return.

These injuries leave just Schlittler and ace Max Fried as the Yankees' star pitchers. Fried is a three-time All Star and 2025 Golden Glove, but can't pitch every game himself. The Yankees' other available options include Will Warren, Luis Gil and new addition Ryan Weathers. Gil won the 2024 Rookie of the Year award, but struggled after returning from an injury last season. Weathers is untested in Pinstripes and Warren just isn't as strong as Schlittler was last year.

Cam Schlittler Stuns in First MLB Season

Schlittler posted a 2.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 14 regular season games following his Major League debut last July. While those numbers are very promising for his first full season, it was his performance against the Boston Red Sox in the 2025 AL Wild Card Series that really made him a fan favorite.

The Massachusetts native issued 12 strikeouts and no runs through eight innings last October, the most Ks of any Yankees rookie pitcher in a postseason debut. Schlittler is the first pitcher in postseason history to throw at least eight scoreless innings with at least 12 strikeouts and no walks. While he couldn't repeat that performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Divisional Series, his fiery attitude towards the Pinstripes' division rival (and Schlittler's hometown team) set him up for big expectations in 2026.

Hopefully, Schlittler's back inflammation doesn't stop him from showing the Yankees what he's made of.

