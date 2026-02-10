Yankees' Ryan Weathers' Spring Focus Matters More Than His Results

While Spring Training is far from useless, fans sometimes take a players performance far too seriously.

When it comes to the New York Yankees newest pitcher, Ryan Weathers, the results won't matter. Ahead of Spring Training, the Yankees just want to get their 26-year-old settled in with his new team and environment.

Fresh off a two plus year stint in Miami, Weathers will start his Yankees tenure in Tampa Bay, FL. The Tennessee native will have a chance to show Yankees fans what he's all about when they first take George Steinbrenner Field on February 21.

No one knows exactly when Weathers will make his Yankees debut, but he's definitely someone fans will be keeping an eye on during Spring Training. That said, his results should be taken with a grain of salt.

It's Okay For Ryan Weathers To Struggle In Spring Training

While Yankees fans will quickly harp on him and say this was a bad trade, nothing truly matters until the regular season. New York isn't going to ask the lefty to go out there and pitch an entire game, but fans must realize what they're signing up for.

It's easy to take Spring Training too seriously when in reality this is a chance for everyone to get loose ahead of the regular season. No one is asking Weathers to strike out every batter and go double digit scoreless innings. In fact, fans should expect the opposite.

For a guy like Weathers who isn't fighting for a roster spot, it's important he doesn't take this opportunity for granted. Even though manager Aaron Boone already named him in the team's starting five, Weathers needs to make sure that isn't a spot he loses over time.

Impending Returns Question Weathers Spot In This Rotation

With a pair of pitchers starting the season still rehabbing injuries, Weathers knows his spot is safe, for now. A strong Spring Training won't change that, it all comes down to how he looks when the lights shine the brightest.

Weathers starting his Yankees tenure with a bang would get him in the right headspace heading into his first year in the Bronx. No one knows how this rotation is going to look once Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole return, but Weathers knows he doesn't want to be pushed out of this teams core group of pitchers.

At the end of the day, there are plenty of pitchers in Spring Training fighting for a roster spot. Weathers isn't one of those. The Yankees gave up a ton of prospects to bring him in, but now it's up to him to prove that one of, if not the Yankees biggest move of the offseason wasn't a waste.

