Yankees Should Sell High on Top Prospect

Throughout the 2025 offseason, the New York Yankees have been hesitant to use Spencer Jones, a towering outfield prospect who made waves last season for insane offensive production, as a trade piece. But, with regular season play quickly approaching, they might be better off selling high on Jones.

It's not like the Yankees imminently need Jones to play center field. Top Yankees prospect, shortstop George Lombard Jr., is in a position where the need is much more immediate, especially if Anthony Volpe can't improve his offensive metrics. Dealing Lombard doesn't make much sense considering how he could be utilized in the near future, but in the outfield, there's no rush to get Jones to the majors.

Then, there's his performance. Jones went on an undeniably hot streak last season and ended the year with 35 home runs and slashing .274/ .362/ .571 for an OPS of .933 between the AA Somerset Pirates and AAA Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. However, those numbers are an average between stretches of incredible performance and periods of equally bad play. In August of last year, he slashed .180/ .250/ .306 for an OPS of .556 in 29 games.

Feb 22, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

New York might just be better off dealing Jones now, while his value is at its highest. The past few years, the Yankees have been a serious trade deadline team, and this year might not be any different. Instead of waiting until dire needs come up just before the deadline in August and giving away too much, it would be wise to try to anticipate problems now and maximize returns.

Take 2025, for example. The Yankees went into the regular season knowing they had questions at third base, but chose to address them by moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. and DJ LeMahieu around from where they fit best. That didn't work out, and instead of pursuing a trade for a strong offensive third baseman like Eugenio Suarez earlier in the year, they had to settle for Ryan McMahon in late July instead. McMahon solved the defense issues at third, but isn't a great hitter.

Yankees Could Gamble on Spencer Jones Trade

If the Yankees look at their needs sooner rather than later, they can get the most out of trading Jones, who is one of the buzzier names in their fam system.

There's a downside, of course, which is that Jones could turn out to be an incredible player for another team. But, despite the work the 24-year-old says he put in throughout the offseason, it just doesn't appear to be there quite yet.

"Notice how he sets up on his front foot and how uncomfortable he looks," Yanks Go Yard's Stephen Parello wrote of the outfielder's recent Spring Training ABs. "It's almost like a baby deer learning how to walk."

Jones played 67 games with the RailRiders last season and will likely return to the triple-A at the end of Spring Training. If he continues to impress and the Yankees don't trade him, he could make his major league debut later this season.

