Yankees' Cody Bellinger Stubbornness Will Lead to Their Demise

If the New York Yankees fail to resign Cody Bellinger, what in the world is this team going to look like?

Their five-year, $155-160 million contract still stands, according to NY Daily News' Bill Madden. Even though it's nowhere near what Bellinger is looking for, someone is going to have to sacrifice something to save this relationship.

Beli has asked for a seven-year deal, something the Yankees aren't interested in at all. Sure, adding opt-outs would be nice, but is that really enough to get the 2019 NL MVP to rejoin the team?

Kyle Tucker is on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bo Bichette is on the New York Mets. The major targets New York has been after are all gone, and that only leaves Bellinger in the mix.

Yankees Refusing To Re-Negotiate

According to Madden, the Yankees aren't interested in changing much in regard to their offer to Bellinger. The two sides have been going back and forth for months now, but it seems like their latest offer truly is their best and final shot at bringing him back.

"Hearing Yankees unfazed by the Dodgers’ Tucker contract re:Bellinger and are not budging on their reported 5 year/$155-160 offer for him. According to one source: 'They will not engage in a bidding war for him. They’re at where they’re at and that’s not changing'." Madden wrote.

Looking at how much money the likes of Tucker and Bichette have made in the past 24 hours, it's no surprise Bellinger is going to ask for something in a similar ballpark. That said, the Yankees aren't exactly thrilled to meet that asking price.

Ball Is In Bellinger's Court

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) speaks to New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) after the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At this point, Bellinger has all the power. If the All-Star wants to look elsewhere, he certainly has the power to do so. He could easily go negotiate with other teams and bring that offer back to New York, the team he wants to play with, and try to use it as leverage.

Should he do so, there's a very real shot the Yankees fold altogether and don't even try to offer Bellinger a better deal. They know they've struck out time and time again in free agency, but now they've waited too long and their refusal to extend a new offer is going to lead to their demise.

The New York Yankees need to get better, and just bringing back Bellinger isn't going to make them better. Moving forward, the goal is simply to get back to where they were and just not regress.

