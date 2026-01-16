Yankees Turning Attention to Projected $168 Million Pitcher

After just trading for Ryan Weathers, the New York Yankees decided they may not be done with their pitching staff just yet.

For whatever reason, losing out on Kyle Tucker may have been enough for the Yankees to shift their focus to Framber Valdez. According to Yankees insider Jon Heyman, New York has checked in on the Astros pitcher.

Sure, he may be the best starting pitcher on the market, but that doesn't mean he's worth a projected contract of six-years, $168 million.

A Freddy Peralta trade still isn't completely off the table, but that seems like the much smarter move compared to spending this type of money on a guy like Valdez when Cody Bellinger and Bo Bichette are still without contracts.

Framber Valdez' Projected $168M Contract

Two southpaws in Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez rank back-to-back as @MLBNetwork’s #Top100RightNow rolls on. pic.twitter.com/6tWGOk5PYg — MLB (@MLB) January 15, 2026

ESPN's David Schoenfield projected Valdez to go to the Cubs when he estimated his contract to be worth $168M on December 17. Obviously, a lot has changed in a month.

Having just traded for Weathers, that doesn't mean the Yankees are completely out of the market for another pitcher. Coincidentally, the Cubs actually landed Edward Cabrera who the Yankees were long in conversations for.

Knowing the Cubs no longer need Valdez, that opens the door for a team like the Yankees. While it doesn't make much sense for them to give him that much money, they may be getting desperate at this point in time and believe they have no other options.

Ultimately, $168M to Valdez is far too much. That money could easily go towards re-working their deal to Bellinger or spending extra to bring in a guy like Bichette. If there's a pitcher the Yankees should be adding, it's not Valdez.

Valdez Shouldn't Be Yankees Priority

Valdez decided to test the waters when he turned down a guaranteed $22.025M deal to remain in Houston for another year. The Astros ace is a two-time All-Star and made the All-MLB First Team list back in 2022.

At 32-years-old, New York definitely wouldn't be against bringing in another lefty. Sadly, Valdez is just asking far too much money to warrant him being a viable option for beyond the 2026 season.

New York needs to let Valdez do his thing and they can check back in on him should nothing else work out. Consider Valdez as their last-ditch effort to save the 2026 season, but signing him to a monster deal like that likely wouldn't benefit them in the long run. For now, their focus must remain on Cody Bellinger, as it has for the past few months.

