Yankees Chasing High-Leverage Free Agent Relievers

The New York Yankees appear ready to jump into the American League East arms race.

Free agency has seen plenty of new pitchers join the division, including right-handers Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo (Boston Red Sox), right-hander Dylan Cease (Toronto Blue Jays) and right-hander Ryan Helsley (Baltimore Orioles).

So what does Yankees general manager Brian Cashman have up his sleeve? Right now, there are a pair of relievers on his radar.

On The Radar

"The Yankees have expressed interest in free agent Brad Keller, The Post has learned. Keller is coming off a breakout season as a Cubs reliever and is a popular player in free agency with teams looking at the righty as a starter and out of the pen," the New York Post's Joel Sherman reports.

"The Yankees seemingly are most interested in Keller as a reliever," Sherman notes. "However, the Yankees as Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón recover from elbow surgery. They already signed Ryan Yarbrough with the idea that the lefty would start early in the season and — when/if Cole/Rodón return — he could be folded into the pen, having experience doing both."

The 30-year-old Keller posted a career-low 2.07 ERA last season with the Cubs, going 4-2 with three saves in a career-high 68 appearances.

Inquiring Minds

Sherman also reports the Yankees (as well as the New York Mets) have called the Milwaukee Brewers to inquire about right-hander Trevor Megill.

"Megill, older brother of the Mets’ Tylor Megill, has become a top-flight reliever since being obtained by the Brewers from the Twins in April 2023 with a 3.23 ERA in 129 games," Sherman notes. "Megill had a right flexor strain that cost him a month late last season, but he returned to pitch once in the regular season and five times in the playoffs."

The 32-year-old Megill earned his first All-Star bid in 2025 after recording a career-high 30 saves for the Brewers while recording a career-low 2.49 ERA in 50 appearances.

Bullpen Rebuild

Cashman is rebuilding the Yankees' bullpen around closer David Bednar, who he acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates before the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

The 31-year-old right-hander saved 10 games in 22 appearances for the Yankees while posting a stellar 2.19 ERA.

Devin Williams entered the 2025 season as the Yankees' bullpen ace, but struggled during his one year in the Bronx, recording a career-high 4.79 ERA in 67 appearances.

Despite his inconsistency, Williams hit free agency and managed to land a three-year, $51 million contract with the New York Mets.

