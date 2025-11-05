Yankees Make Their First Bullpen Move
Tim Hill is back with the New York Yankees. The reliever who came out of nowhere and anchored a 2024 World Series run, by getting huge outs that postseason, will get another shot to do it again. The team exercised its $3 million club option, and this looks to be the first bullpen move of the offseason.
Hill is now one of the four locks to fortify the Yankee bullpen for the 2026 season. He joins David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Fernando Cruz. There is still more work to be done behind them. Devin Williams and Luke Weaver are likely gone.
Hill's Time With the Yankees
Bringing Hill back was a no-brainer. Since being let go by the Chicago White Sox, where he posted a dreadful 5.87 ERA in 23 innings, he has had a 2.68 ERA in the Bronx. It's his lowest mark by any of the teams he has pitched for. In four years with the Padres, he had a 4.18 ERA in 170 innings, and in two years with the Royals, he had a 4.11 ERA in 85.1 innings.
Hill is no strikeout artist, but among lefty relievers, his 64.8% ground ball rate is first among southpaws. It's the second-highest in baseball when the field opens to righty relievers. His 2.15 walk rate is also 10th among lefties.
The Hill vs. Cortes Debate
If there is one thing Hill will be remembered for as a Yankee, it is his ability to come through in the postseason. Hill has pitched in 13 games for the Yankees in October. In 11.1 innings, he has allowed one earned run and has walked just two batters.
Hill has been so prolific in October that the big debate in the 2024 World Series was whether manager Aaron Boone should have gone to him over Nestor Cortes Jr., who had not pitched in months before giving up an iconic game-winning grand slam to Freddie Freeman. That decision may have been the most significant factor in LA winning that series.
Following the Cortes slam, Hill faced Freeman three times. Freeman went 0-3 against him. It is one of the bigger "what ifs" during the Boone tenure.
When asked about it during the World Series, Hill backed his manager.
"I try not to concern myself with that kind of talk," Hill said, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. "It's just a distraction. There are a lot of distractions. I fully believe in Boone and every decision he makes. When it's not my turn, it's not my turn. … My job is to throw the ball. He decides when and where."
