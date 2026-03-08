Yankees Get Encouraging Injury Update From Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe has had a rough ride since May of last year, when a dive in the field led to a torn labrum and a season that went south fast. Now, with surgery behind him and spring training in full swing, there are some real signs of progress.

Per the New York Post's Mark Sanchez, Volpe spoke to reporters at Steinbrenner Field and said his recovery is going well. He has cleared diving, which was the biggest physical test after left shoulder surgery in October, and is currently working through his hitting progression.

"I feel like I've been able to handle everything thrown at me so far," Volpe said. The shoulder is responding to treatment in a way it simply was not during the 2025 season, when two cortisone shots barely kept things manageable.

That contrast matters more than it might seem. Last year, neither his bat nor his glove showed up. He finished with a .212 average, a .663 OPS, and 19 errors, tied for third-most in the majors. A Gold Glove winner in 2023, Volpe looked like a completely different defender with a shoulder that was slowly falling apart beneath him.

"Every day is better, even if it's a very small amount," Volpe said. "Whereas [last year], you do a bunch of treatment and you just don't respond or you feel worse."

What Volpe's Return Could Mean for the Yankees' Shortstop Picture

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) during the third inning of game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The honest reality is that we have not seen a fully healthy Anthony Volpe in over a year. Before the injury in May 2025, he was hitting at around a 115 wRC+ clip. That version of Volpe is what the Yankees are waiting on, and right now, the shoulder finally feels fixed rather than just managed.

There is added urgency here too. José Caballero is set to open the season as the starter at shortstop after putting up an .828 OPS in 40 games with New York last year. The shortstop battle is not as open as it looks, and Caballero has done nothing to suggest he plans to give the job back quietly.

The Yankees hope to have Volpe back sometime in April, though May remains a possibility. But as we covered when fans made their frustrations clear last month, Volpe knows exactly what this season means for him in New York.

"I'm in a good spot," Volpe said, "and I feel like I could do more, which I think is what [the trainers] want."

Live at-bats are the next hurdle, and clearing that will give the Yankees a much clearer picture of his return date. For now, every box he checks is one step closer to finding out if the infield shakeup this spring becomes permanent or temporary.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!