Yankees Eyed Star Closer for Years

David Bednar will be a part of a loaded United States team for the World Baseball Classic before returning to the Bronx, assuming closer duties for the New York Yankees once again. It will be year two for Bednar in that role, and now he'll have a full season to lock down the ninth inning.

As it turns out, this union between Bednar and the Yankees was a long time coming. According to NJ.com's Bob Klapisch, in 2023, Brian Cashman approached Bednar at a school event and told his now-closer what he thought of him.

"It was late 2023 when Brian Cashman visited his son Teddy at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania," Klapisch wrote of the chance meeting between Cashman and Bednar.

"The Yankees general manager was there as a parent, not a baseball executive – until Pirates closer David Bednar, a Lafayette alum, delivered a speech to share his experience as a student athlete. Cashman immediately switched from Dad to GM as he approached Bednar. 'We've been trying to get you for years.'"

Bednar in New York

So far, the results for Bednar have been solid. Though his initial introduction to the Yankees was a tough one. In his debut against the Miami Marlins, he gave up a home run and allowed two earned runs on four hits.

It was the lone blemish of Bednar's short tenure thus far. With the Yankees, he struck out 35 batters in 24.2 innings pitched. He had a 2.19 ERA and 2.45 FIP.

This spring, Bednar has two appearances under his belt. He has two strikeouts and hasn't allowed an earned run. At this point, Bednar is established, and it's just about staying healthy and ramping up, while also getting ready for his Team USA, where he'll be playing alongside captain Aaron Judge.

Boone on Bednar

One person who has loved Bednar's run with the Yankees is manager Aaron Boone. Boone says that, not only is the player great, but the person is too.

"It means a lot to have people who are your stars, or core players, just key pieces that are not divas," Boone told Klapisch. "(Bednar) sets the right example all the time. He's been through a lot in this game, rose to becoming really good, had struggles, got demoted, (then) returned to form. So he's been through a lot."

Boone has seen numerous relievers come and go in the closer role. Aroldis Chapman, Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams all had success for a time, and then ultimately had to be removed. He, more than most, probably hopes Bednar can be a rock in the ninth.

