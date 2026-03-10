Yankees Recently Demoted Pitcher Shows Out in WBC

It's hard to put into words how great it is to see two of the New York Yankees top three prospects both be starting pitchers.

Right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodriguez made his first start in the World Baseball Classic as he continues to deliver this spring. He first made an impact on the Yankees Spring Training squad, but now he's doing so for Team Puerto Rico.

Yankees fans had their eyes glued to outfielder Aaron Judge for Team USA vs. Mexico, so they may have missed out on Rodriguez' stellar three scoreless inning effort earlier in Pool A action.

There's a chance Rodriguez could eventually pitch against some of his Yankees teammates in the eight team knockout stage after pool play, and if he continues to deliver like this these other countries may be in big trouble.

Elmer Rodriguez Continues to Shine

At 3-0 Puerto Rico has already punched their ticket to the next round. They're one of five teams to have advanced to the quarterfinals alongside Japan, Korea, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic. Even at 3-0, Team USA still needs to take the wait and see approach.

Regardless, Rodriguez has been dealing. His spring has gone according to plan and he's absolutely shown why he's the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees organization.

Rodriguez has made one of the team's three starts in Pool Play as he only allowed one hit in three innings of work. He is now 1-0 in WBC play though it's worth noting he walked three batters in those three innings. On the opposite side of the coin, he did record three strikeouts as well.

Yankees Just Optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A

Prior to the Yankees Spring Training matchup on March 9, the team announced they'd be sending outfielder Spencer Jones and Rodriguez to Triple A- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and reassigned them to minor league camp.

Rodriguez' had slim chances of making the Opening Day roster, but he did everything in his power to leave a lasting impact on this franchise. His time with the big leaguers is far from complete, and he still has quite a few chances to show out in the WBC which means far more than anything in Spring Training.

The Yankees know Rodriguez could be a valuable assett to their rotation or bullpen in a few months time, it's just about getting him the necessary reps in AAA and continuing to build his confidence. Clearly, that hasn't been an issue so far as he's been nearly perfect in 2026.

