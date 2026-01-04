Yankees' Paul DeJong Signing is Completely Risk-Free

This may not be the move New York Yankees fans were waiting for, but at least it shows this front office isn't completely allergic to helping the organization.

Signing Paul DeJong to a minor league deal isn't going to break the internet, but it's a move that adds a veteran as a depth piece, should the team need to go deep into their roster at any point in the season.

Between injuries, slumps, and everything in-between, this DeJong signing is completely risk free. It's not going to break the bank, far from it, and the former Washington Nationals infielder is able to play basically anywhere the team needs him at any given moment.

DeJong Receives Invite To Spring Training

Paul DeJong agrees to deal with Yankees. Minors deal, MLB camp invite. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2026

There's a world where the 32-year-old exceeds all expectations and puts on the spring training of his life. If he does so, DeJong could find himself on the opening day roster. That's not the most likely scenario in the world, but crazier things have happened.

The Yankees will likely move him all around the infield, as he's done throughout his career. Last season, DeJong played one game at first base, 13 at second, 10 at shortstop, and 33 at third. If that wasn't enough, he also started three games as the Nationals designated hitter.

DeJong's career has been all over the place these past few seasons. After being in St. Louis from 2017-22, he played on three teams in the 2023 season. If that wasn't enough, he played on two entirely different teams in 2024 before enjoying 57 games with the Nationals last season.

Yankees Could Move On From DeJong Immediately

The Yankees are signing Paul DeJong to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, per @JonHeyman



DeJong played in 57 games with the Nationals last year, playing multiple infield positions and logging a .642 OPS pic.twitter.com/FSDzvhxbkc — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 4, 2026

If things don't go well in spring training, there's a chance DeJong's name basically isn't brought up all year. It's not like he's going to disappear, but he'd be lost in the shuffle as the Yankees have a few other quality minor leaguers that deserve more attention.

DeJong has played in 926 career games dating back to his MLB debut in 2017. Born and raised in Orlando, FL, he'll have a chance to impress his home-state via the hour long drive on I4 as the Yankees kick off Spring Training at George Steinbrenner Field on February 21.

Make no mistake about it, this signing nowhere near covers up for them missing out on Tatsuya Imai or their ongoing contract dispute with Cody Bellinger. At this point, Yankees fans are going to be happy with any move, and that just so happened to be a minor league deal with Paul DeJong.

