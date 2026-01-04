Yankees Should Add New Name to Top of Free Agent List

Whether there's an offer on the table for Cody Bellinger or not, the New York Yankees still have no idea what they're doing this offseason.

With a guy like Bo Bichette on the market, this team has gone radio silent as they're still struggling to hammer down Bellinger's contract and just lost out on pitcher Tatsuya Imai.

Having not made a major transaction since July, fans are left wondering why things are going so slow. In a world where a team like the Pittsburgh Pirates are making moves left and right, Yankees fans are confused, frustrated, and everything in-between as their entire offseason has been centered around an outfielder who's past his prime.

The Yankees have a chance to go out and get a 27-year-old superstar, but for whatever reason they aren't doing so. It's been rumored Bichette is their "safety blanket" if things with Bellinger fall through, but with the way they're going this past year, they could very well strike out on both of them.

Bo Bichette Has The Higher Upside

No matter how much his contract is going to be, there's no world where the Yankees shouldn't be all in on the two-time All-Star. Bichette is doing things Bellinger hasn't done since 2018, so it seems like a no-brainer to target the former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop.

Seeing as the Bellinger talks continue to stall, at some point the front office has to give in and put their time and energy elsewhere. Bichette would be a breath of fresh air to this infield and there's no reason he couldn't take over as the everyday shortstop.

For whatever reason, the Yankees don't want to put the work in. Whether it's too much of a headache to move people around from shortstop to second or too much to think about offering a guy what he's actually worth, it's beyond confusing why they're so hung up on Bellinger when a guy like Bichette is right there.

Cody Bellinger Is Not Worth The Hassle

Outfielder are plentiful and the Yankees could bring in a veteran like Andrew McCutchen for super cheap if they want a little extra depth. Bellinger is not worth the countless hours they've put into making a deal work. If it hasn't come together by now, it seems like it never will.

Sure, Bellinger might hit a few more runs or steal a couple of extra bases, but are those really the only things holding this team back from going all-in on Bichette? They are so hyper-focused on Bellinger they've put everything else on the backburner, and sooner rather than later that's going to come back to bite them.

