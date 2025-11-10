Yankees Fans Didn't React Well to Brian Cashman's HOF Induction
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was inducted into the New York Baseball Hall of Fame, and fans (still frustrated after yet another postseason ended in defeat) responded with surprise and frustration on social media.
One fan wrote, "crapshoot... all you have to do is not get fired for 30 years... and eventually you'll get into the Hall at some point."
Another said, "Is this a joke?"
Some brought up the Yankees' World Series drought, which has felt unusual for a fanbase so used to winning. One wrote, "For what???? We haven’t won since 2009!!!!"
"Every member of this Hall of Fame just lost some credibility," another said.
One fan simply shared a gif of Cashman clapping with the closed caption, "I SUCK AT MY JOB".
Another started out positive, but quickly devolved.
"Congrats!" They wrote. "Well deserved. Truly appreciate all you have done. Absolute legend.
With that said. PLEASE retire and pass the baton. Please."
One fan blamed Cashman for putting together a Yankees roster that couldn't pull off a win in 2025, "Can’t wait to see the next team he puts together that can’t win."
This trend was a common one, as fans pointed out that this is not the kind of victory they're looking for: "These are the things we’re gonna be bragging about?" A fan wrote. "First it’s 'best offensive team of the year' and now this. How low the bar has fallen. Shame." The sentiment was perhaps best summed up by someone else, "Don’t care son a ring first."
Any Congratulations?
There was at least one congratulatory party, who wrote, "Well deserved. Been an a very good GM for so many years."
Brian Cashman became the Yankees' senior vice president and general manager in 1998, at the cusp of the dynasty era when the Yankees won all those championships. He has been with the Yankees through their last four World Series wins, including all three from 1998-2000 and again in 2009.
Cashman's Reputation With Fans
More than Cashman, Yankees manager Aaron Boone tends to get the most flack for the team's failures. In a poll conducted by the Athletic at the end of the Yankees' 2025 run, respondents tended to lean more angry with Boone than with Cashman. Of those surveyed, 41% of fans wanted both Cashman and Boone fired, 26% wanted them both to stay, 21% wanted Boone fired but wanted Cashman to stay, and just 12% wanted Cashman fired but wanted Boone to stay. By all accounts from the front office, Boone, at least, is expected to stay on board through his contract, which has him leading the Yankees through 2027.
The fanbase had a brief moment of love for Cashman at the trade deadline, when the Yankees made a flurry of moves for infielders and relief pitchers, which the Yankees had desperately needed. When the Yankees imploded on the first day of the trade deadline, however, the fanbase quickly turned on Cashman once again. They have an unusual love-hate relationship with the man seen as the step between Boone and Hal Steinbrenner.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!