Brian Cashman Gives Wild Take on Yankees Slow Offseason

If you ask most New York Yankees fans, they'd be eager to tell you that the team hasn't been doing enough this offseason. Sure, they've got Trent Grisham on a qualifying offer and extended reliever Pete Blackburn for another year, but it's not the splashy behavior fans and insiders have come to expect out of the Bronx.

Now, general manager Brian Cashman has sounded off on the quality of available players in the free agency and trade markets.

“There’s not a lot of inventory that I’m interested in coming off the board yet,” Cashman said (via The New York Post). “So that means it’s tough to get."

Brian Cashman's Latest Comments Will Dissapoint Yankees Fans

Cashman went on to explain that preliminary reports on information gathering and bargaining give the appearance of movement, even when they're not as close to deals with players as they seem.

“It feels like there’s still a lot of information gathering and information sharing or preliminary negotiations that are taking place, which is the beginning or middle of things, rather than you’re in the red zone and you’re finishing stuff off. It feels like overall, that’s what this market’s feeling like. It’s moving a little slower," he said.

Cashman and the team are facing lots of criticism for how slow the Yankees' offseason has been so far. Thomas Carannante of Yanks Go Yard blasted the team for having a less successful offseason than even small market teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have made several big additions to bolster a struggling lineup.

Could the Yankees Not Add Any New Players Before 2026?

YES Network's Jack Curry predicted earlier this month that the Yankees could have an offseason fans dread by not signing any new deals. The Pinstripes are reportedly looking to stay under $300 million in payroll next season, and adding a massive free agent like Cody Bellinger might be out of budget. The Yankees might very well be looking at almost the same lineup in 2026 that they had in 2025.

Manager Aaron Boone has also gone on record this offseason as saying another starting pitcher would be "nice" but not necessary. For a team that could use serious help in the outfield and another starting pitcher who will be healthy on Opening Day, these quotes aren't promising. Of course, there are several months left before the 2026 season, and anything is possible.

