Yankees Pass on Poaching Red Sox Star Slugger?
Call it a win-win scenario: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman taking a bold swing in free agency by signing third baseman Alex Bregman. Not only would that make the Yankees lineup more potent, it would also rob the Boston Red Sox of a core contributor.
While it looks good on paper, it probably won't come to fruition, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"It seems a safe bet that they’ll go into the season with Ryan McMahon at third base," Hoch notes. "McMahon’s defense was a vast improvement over what they had at the hot corner previously, and even though his bat didn’t play up to expectations (.641 OPS in 54 games), he delivered a few clutch moments.
"McMahon is earning $32 million through 2027, which likely precludes a serious run at a free agent like Alex Bregman," Hoch concludes.
Changing His Sox?
Bregman will be one of the biggest bats on the open market after he opts out of his three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox. However Boston remains the most likely landing spot for the 31-year-old.
The three-time All-Star brought stability and leadership to the Red Sox, hitting .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. Certainly, he would be an offensive upgrade over McMahon, who hit .208 in 54 games with the Yankees following the trade deadline deal with the Colorado Rockies.
But while Bregman helped Boston return to the playoffs for the first time in four years, he also missed almost two months of the 2025 season with a right quad strain.
Moving On?
In addition, the Yankees have bigger fish to fry as outfielders Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham hit the open market.
And keep in mind, New York will be getting back Oswaldo Cabrera, who suffered a season-ending broken ankle in May. McMahon and a healthy Cabrera are more than capable of holding things down at third base, especially if the Yankees want to make a run at Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who's the best bat on the free-agent market.
Don't forget the Yankees also have some big free agency decisions to make with their bullpen as well, with Luke Weaver and Devin Williams possibly leaving the Bronx.
Never Say Never
Look, you can never say never when it comes to the Yankees putting a ton of cash on the table for top talent. Just look at their deals in recent years for Max Fried (eight years, $218 million), Carlos Rodon (six years, $162 million), Gerrit Cole (nine years, $324 million) and Aaron Judge (nine years, $360 million).
But Cashman has to decide how Hal Steinbrenner's money is best spent. Could it be on Bregman? I mean, sure, anything is possible. At this point, however, don't bet on Bregman putting on pinstripes in 2026.
