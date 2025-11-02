Yankees Fans Roast Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After Emotional Defeat
When the Toronto Blue Jays took down the New York Yankees in the ALDS, one player was particularly excited. Now that the Blue Jays have been defeated in the 2025 World Series, his emotional response is making some Yankee fans very happy.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays' first baseman and star slugger, hung around in the dugout long after the other players had departed, and is on video crying after the loss. The Blue Jays fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who became the first back-to-back World Series champions since the Yankees in 2000. Videos and images of Guerrero getting emotional after the loss circulated in fan circles on social media, with Yankee fans enjoying some schadenfreude with the season's end.
Fan Reactions to Guerrero's Defeat
"I am so sorry but these tears make me really happy idc," One fan wrote.
"Most beautiful picture of 2025," Another wrote.
Another fan summarized the situation completely.
"Went on national TV screaming Da Jankeees lose," They wrote.
"Played New York New York in their lockerroom after they won.
Fanbase bullied every Yankees fan for 2 weeks and wouldn’t relent. Calling them disgusting NYers and Americans.
We needed this so bad. [Yoshi] Yamamoto is the absolute goat."
Guerrero's History With the Yankees
In the fans' defense, Guerrero's schadenfreude was heard across the league after the Blue Jays' ALDS victory, over the Yankees, when he joined Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz in a favorite phrase, "Daaaaaaaa Yankees lose." As the Blue Jays celebrated their win, they played "(Theme From) New York, New York" over champagne, just to rub it in.
"I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees," Vladdy said, back in November, 2022. "I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead."
In the same interview, he explained that it isn't a business decision, it's personal, and it goes back a long way.
“It’s a personal thing. It goes back with my family,” Guerrero said. “That’s my decision, and I will never change that.”
The Yankees have put themselves in this position with their winning legacy; it has to feel good to beat the Yankees. For Guerrero, whose father (Vladimir Guerrero Sr.) was passed over by the Yankees in 2003 as a free agent, and who remembers being kicked off the field at Yankee Stadium as a child, the grudge goes deep. While the Blue Jays couldn't win it all, at least they could take down the Yankees.
The Yankees and Blue Jays were fierce rivals in 2025, with the Blue Jays holding a 6.5 game lead over them in the AL East for the longest time. In the end, they squeaked by with a division win, and the Yankees had to eliminate the Red Sox to get to the Blue Jays in the ALDS. Now the season is over for everyone, and fans wasted no time reveling in the pain.
