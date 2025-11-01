Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Shares Exciting Step in Tommy John Recovery
The recovery from Tommy John surgery is almost always a long road, and New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is making progress towards a return during the 2026 season.
Cole, who missed the entire 2025 campaign after going under the knife during spring training in March, recently posted a video of himself throwing off of a mound as part of a bullpen session. The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reposted the video on X.
Cole's Injury
After a 2024 regular season in which he made just 17 starts due to an elbow injury that prevented him from completing his first big-league outing until June, Cole was absolute nails during the playoffs.
Over five starts and 29 innings, the right-hander struck out 22 batters while posting a 2.17 ERA. There was plenty of optimism among fans that the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner would once again prove himself to be one of the league's top pitchers in 2025, but Cole never got a chance to grace the mound at Yankee Stadium this year.
Cole underwent diagnostic tests on his elbow after making just two starts in spring training, and he was recommended to receive Tommy John surgery shortly after.
The 35-year-old began his throwing program in August, but while he's continued making progress as the video above shows, manager Aaron Boone told reporters in mid-October that Cole will likely not be a part of New York's rotation to begin the 2026 campaign as he gets fully back up to speed.
What Can Yankees Expect From Cole in 2026?
While watching Cole pitch in the majors next year will be a sight for sore eyes, it's unreasonable to expect the six-time All-Star to be his usual self right off the bat.
It's always a bit tough to truly project how pitchers will perform in their first season removed from Tommy John surgery, but there are a few recent examples around the league who could set the blueprint for Cole.
Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2023, and he made three starts to the tune of a 1.69 ERA in his return to the club in September 2024. This past season, he logged a 2.97 ERA with 185 strikeouts across 30 outings and 172 2/3 innings
Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara falls on the other side of the spectrum, as the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2023 and had his entire 2023 season wiped out.
Upon Alcantara's return this year, he faltered with a 5.36 ERA in 31 starts and 174 2/3 frames. He did improve as the season went on, though, putting up a 3.13 ERA over 77 2/3 innings in his final 12 outings.
The Yankees, when fully healthy, have a pretty strong rotation, so the pressure shouldn't be on Cole to immediately get back to his former ways once he's back in the majors. He'll play a big role for the team no matter what next season, but it's unlikely he'll be a bona fide ace.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!