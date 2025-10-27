Yankees Named Fit for Pitching Reunion
When the New York Yankees acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres, it was a win-win for both teams. At least, for 2024 it was. Soto led the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009, and the other headliner of the deal — not Trent Grisham — Michael King became San Diego's ace of staff rather quickly. That year, his 2.95 ERA in 173.2 innings was the lowest on the team among their starters.
2025 was a little different for both players. Juan Soto replaced his pinstripes for a wardrobe with a bit more blue and orange. King was also injured. Right shoulder inflammation put him on the shelf for most of last season, and he logged only 73 innings. After coming off the IL in August, King pitched to a 6.11 ERA in 17.2 innings.
Fits for Michael King in Free Agency
King has proven since the end of the 2023 season that, when healthy, he is one of the best starters in MLB. Were it not for injury, he would have easily been one of the prize free agent pitchers of the off-season, and his name would be spoken of in the same vein as Kyle Tucker.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, King is a fit for several teams. One of them is his former squad, the Yankees. The insider predicts that the amount of money and the number of years King earns will be indicative of his health.
"His medicals will determine the type of contract he gets this offseason, and it is difficult to predict his contract without seeing those records," Bowden writes in The Athletic. "With that caveat and taking into account the potential injury risk, I predict he'll land a similar contract to what Nathan Eovaldi got from the Rangers and Sonny Gray got from the Cardinals, even though King is considerably younger than both. That said, if the medicals are completely clear, I could see him getting a five-year deal in the $140 million range."
A Return Home?
During his tenure with the Yankees, King was primarily used as a reliever. He was a secret weapon during his time out of the bullpen, posting a 3.03 ERA over 172 innings. It wasn't until the final month of the 2023 season that they used him as a starter, once their playoff chances were all but over.
That run may have attracted the Padres enough to give him a shot as a starter for them once they sent Soto packing to New York. Now, King might have a full-circle moment, coming back to the same team that developed him for his first big payday in the league.
