Yankees Catcher Makes Major Life Announcement
The New York Yankees are waiting for their offseason to really take off, and while Austin Wells won't be part of any major decisions, he is making a pretty massive life announcement.
Sharing on social media with his partner, Caroline Nielson, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. Wells, 26, just finished his second full season as part of the Yankees.
"Our biggest blessing & sweetest surprise," Nielson wrote on Instagram. "We can’t wait to meet our lil bug."
The post included multiple pictures of them posing in Yankees Stadium, with Wells holding a mini Yankees jersey with his name on the back.
Austin's Season With the Yankees
Austin played 126 games this season and recorded career-highs with 21 home runs, 22 doubles, and 71 RBIs. He finished the year with a .219/.275/.436 stat line, which was a slight decline from his rookie season, during which he finished third in votes for American League Rookie of the Year.
The Yankees may be looking to decide between Wells and Ben Rice as their catcher of the future, as both are just 26 years old and have had impressive streaks in the Major Leagues. This past season, Rice bounced around the infield, making a name for himself at first base, while also filling in at catcher.
Rice finished the season posting number of .255/.337/.499.
The Yankees don't have a first baseman, though. If they want to ride with both Wells and Rice in the lineup, they could make Rice their full-time starter at first, while keeping Wells at catcher. That allows two young options to be in their lineup at all times.
Other First Base Options
The Yankees aren't expected to bring back Paul Goldschmidt, but Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has been a name floated out throughout the short offseason. If Philadelphia is looking to trade him, New York could be a team making a phone call, and even Harper is starting to believe a move is a possibility.
"I have given my all to Philly from the start," Harper said. "Now there is trade talk? I made every effort to avoid this. It’s all I heard in D.C. (with the Nationals). I hated it. It makes me feel uncomfortable."
A first base trade would certainly make things complicated for the Yankees and their catcher position, but that's a later-in-the-offseason situation.
For now, Wells and his partner are going to enjoy the big news, and New York fans will likely join in on congratulating them.
