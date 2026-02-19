Yankees Fans Shouldn't Expect Jazz Chisholm Trade

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to enter his final year under contract.

While a trade could be worth exploring, it's becomming more and more clear that won't be the case.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Chisholm shot down the idea which should put all of the talk to the rest. Key word, should.

There's still a world where the Yankees at least explore a trade, though pulling off a move would be a huge risk. Depending on how things are going, they'll undoubtedly have offers thrown their way, it's just a matter of how seriously they take them.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Doesn't Think a Trade is Realistic

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“I was in trade rumors every day over there,” Chisholm told Chris Kirschner of his time with Miami. “I feel like it’s just a thing with business. (The Yankees are) obviously going to listen. I’m a hot topic. … At the end of the day, is a trade going to be realistic? Not really.”

Looking at that quote in particular, it's clear where the 28-year old stands. The lefty has made his opinion quite clear on staying in New York and that's a stance that won't be changing anytime soon.

“I think anybody would want to be here for the rest of their career,” Chisholm added. “I haven’t heard anything yet. I left that all in my team’s hands. I’m just playing baseball.”

Chisholm Likely Isn't Going Anywhere in 2026

Feb 12, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) at bat during live batting practice during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There's certainly a scenario where the Yankees decide to move on from Chisholm around the deadline, but they'd need to be in a desperate state to even consider that. When it comes to second baseman, it doesn't get much better than what they currently have going for them.

George Lombard Jr. is patiently waiting his turn in the minors, but one wrong move could set this franchise back years. It's not like they need to decide on Chisholm's possible contract extension anytime soon, it's just a matter of what trade offers are presented.

Injuries can happen and slumps are real. Those would be the two driving factors to look at a Chisholm trade. Entering the year though, it's clear everyone is on the same page. At the end of the day, the Yankees infielder knows this is a business and he'll respect whatever decision is made, but it's not like either side is rushing to move on sooner than they have to.

