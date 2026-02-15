Yankees Still Have Bottom Half Third Baseman

While Ryan McMahon is undoubtedly a better option, it still feels like the New York Yankees could have further improved at third base.

Eugenio Suarez was out there for quite some time, but the Yankees were content with what they had.

Now, Bleacher Report released a list ranking every third baseman. To no surprise, McMahon was ranked in the bottom half.

That's not necessarily a knock on his fielding, rather the fact that he hit .214 last season and that's something the Yankees are comfortable with. Overall, there are certainly worse players out there but McMahon is not the most ideal.

Ryan McMahon Named No. 19 Third Baseman

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) makes a catch in the eighth inning during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's not like the Yankees got worse at third base but there's nothing too great about having the No. 19 3B on the roster. Thankfully this team isn't stuck with him forever, and they're hoping he can at least do the trick through this season.

The Yankees don't necessarily have the best third base prospects, so at this point it would be free agent or bust. The money they have left should go towards a right handed outfielder or reliever, two positions that have needed to be addressed for quite some time.

That said, it's a bit alarming that McMahon at third hasn't raised a few more eyebrows. There's hope the 31-year-old will turn things around and get back to who he was in 2023-24, but that's far from a guarantee.

Not the Yankees Best 3B Option But Could Be Far Worse

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"McMahon hit just .208/.308/.333 for an 81 OPS+ in 185 plate appearances after joining the Yankees at the trade deadline, but he still contributed 1.1 WAR during that time thanks to his elite defense at third base. Along with his reliable glove, he has also hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last six full seasons, and his floor is something similar to what Chase Headley provided for the Yankees a decade ago," Joel Reuter wrote.

Having to compare him to a player from 10 years ago is certainly a choice, but that's where things currently stand. Obviously, McMahon is here for his defense. The Yankees know they have a few power bats in the lineup, and at this point they're only asking the bare minimum out of McMahon.

No one has ever knocked McMahon for his defensive abilities, it's rather how much of a slump he was in at the plate last season. He was well below his career. 239 batting average last season and the last thing the Yankees want is use a pinch hitter every time he's faced with a major moment.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!