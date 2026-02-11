Yankees' Jazz Chisholm is Chasing Something Bigger Than Money

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is entering the most important season of his career. The New York Yankees' second baseman will hit free agency after 2026, and a big year could set him up for a massive payday. But Chisholm isn't thinking about the money.

The 28-year-old made that clear during a recent video interview posted by SNYYankees. When asked if this would be a big year for his contract, Chisholm had a telling response that revealed where his head is at heading into the season.

"I mean, every year it's just, I want to win an MVP, so it's like, it's all in the same. The money, the contracts, none of that really means anything if I don't win an MVP," Chisholm said in the interview.

He continued explaining his mindset, making it clear that financial security alone won't bring him satisfaction. "In my head, you know, I can make as much money as I want, but if I don't have the MVP, I'm not going to be satisfied, so that's more important than that."

It's an interesting perspective for a player who just put together the best season of his career. Chisholm hit 31 home runs and stole 31 bases in 2025, becoming just the third Yankee ever to join the 30-30 club. He earned his second All-Star selection, won his first Silver Slugger Award, and posted an .813 OPS across 130 games.

Yankees Have Yet to Commit Long-Term

Those numbers would typically put a player in position for a big extension. But the Yankees rarely hand out long-term deals during arbitration years, and there's been no indication they're close to an extension with Chisholm.

The front office has been open about listening to trade offers for Chisholm throughout the winter. No deal materialized, but the fact they entertained conversations says plenty about where things stand. Chisholm has been vocal about wanting to stay in New York, but the Yankees haven't matched that enthusiasm publicly.

He's told reporters he doesn't want to leave and has questioned whether the organization wants a 40-40 player on their roster. His production backs up that confidence. Since arriving from Miami at the 2024 trade deadline, he's been one of the most dynamic players in the lineup.

Chisholm will represent Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic next month before reporting to Tampa for Spring Training. After that, it's all about proving he can reach that MVP level he's chasing. Analysts believe a strong 2026 could land him a nine-figure contract in free agency, with some projections comparing his market to Willy Adames' seven-year, $182 million deal with the Giants.

Getting there won't be easy. Chisholm will need to improve his .242 batting average while staying healthy after missing all of May last year with an oblique strain. But if he can put together a full season and reach that 40-40 club, the MVP conversation becomes real. And that's exactly what he's focused on, not the contract that comes after.

