Yankees GM Gives Infielder Vote of Confidence Despite Trade Rumors

The New York Yankees are looking to make some big swings in the offseason, and one of those swings could involve trading fan-favorite infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. During Winter Meetings, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman discussed the possibility.

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch shared on social media that Cashman is open to trading Chisholm, but acknowledged that he is a good player and a smart acquisition for the Yankees.

“He’s somebody who I think is currently part of the solution, someone that's made us better by getting him two deadlines ago and giving us athleticism," Cashman said, per Hoch. "He's above-average. He’s an All-Star second baseman, great defense, steals bags, power — all that stuff. He’s been a good get. We will be open-minded. But again, my default is these are all individually good players. We acquired them for a reason.”

The Yankees acquired Chisholm in a 2024 deadline trade from the Miami Marlins in exchange for three prospects. He initially played primarily at third base, but the Pinstripes brought him back to second midway through 2025.

In his first full season in New York, he slashed a .242/ .332/ .481 for an OPS of .813 and hit 31 home runs. He was named an All-Star and participated in the 2025 Home Run Derby, but hit the fewest home runs of any participant (eight). He also had a strong defensive season, especially after being moved back to second base, but struggled a bit with injuries earlier in the year.

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) throws to first in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Yankees 2025 Offseason Needs

While trading Chisholm isn't ideal for the Yankees, they have some big holes to fill. The biggest one is in the outfield, where the Pinstripes are expected to make a big splashy signing for either Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, though negotiations with Bellinger are reportedly going longer than the team would like. Then there's the starting rotation, which has been decimated by injury and will be very thin come Opening Day, though both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón will return midseason.

Plus, New York expects utility player Oswaldo Cabrera to be back to complete health in 2026. While he mostly plays third base, the Yankees could have less of a need for Chisholm with Cabrera back in the picture.

In spite of this, Chisholm lovers can sleep a bit easier for the time being with Cashman's glowing review of the two-time All Star. While using him as a trade piece could make sense, it seems equally likely that Chisholm will don Pinstripes again in 2026.

