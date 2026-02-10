Former Angels Infielder Could Be Yankees Missing Piece

It's not like adding Paul Goldschmidt turned the New York Yankees into World Series contenders.

Yankees fans know they shouldn't be completely satisfied with that move, and there's always a chance he's designated for assignment by the end of the year.

Anthony Volpe's injury is something to monitor as the Yankees switch to Jose Caballero at shortstop, at least for the time being.

They should be set at third base with Ryan McMahon, someone they acquired in July 2025. There still seem to be better options out there, and former Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo remains a free agent.

Yankees Can't Look Past Luis Rengifo

Sep 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Luis Rengifo (2) is greeted in the dugout after scoring in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The soon to be 29-year old remains a free agent, though that's not something that should last for long. Bleacher Report recently linked him to the Kansas City Royals as he's one of the Top 10 free agents still available.

New York went the easy route by bringing Goldy back and they're banking on another good year from Rice. If not, they're in trouble as a 38-year old first baseman is far from what a team wants who believes they can win it all.

Rengifo is fresh off a seven year stint in Los Angeles where he played a wide variety of positions for the Angels. The Yankees will likely have third basemen Oswaldo Cabrera and Amed Rosario as bench players, though Rengifo is far more versatile.

Rengifo Is A Versatile Infielder Who Can Hit From Either Side

Sep 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Angels third base Luis Rengifo (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

It's no secret the Yankees were looking to add a right-handed outfielder, but Rengifo gives them something else to consider. Sure, he's played in the outfield before, but it's not like that's his strong suit. In his final year with the Angels he played 76 games at third base, 74 at seecond, and then made 10 combined appearances in all three outfield positions.

While the Yankees should absolutely prioritize an outfielder, Rengifo remains an option in that capacity. He would help fill far more than just one issue on this team, and his abilities as a switch-hitter make him stand out far more than the rest. Of the three outfield positions, right field seems to be his strong suit as he's played 38 games there compared to 10 in left and five at center.

Rengifo's production last year was nowhere near 2023-24 but that doesn't mean he's past his prime. The Venezuelan could be a safe option for the Yankees to bring in, but they'd have to strongly consider if he's that much of an upgrade to the team they're currently putting on the field.

