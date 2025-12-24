Yankees Have New Target For Cody Bellinger Backup Plan

The New York Yankees are working on a backup plan in case they can't re-sign free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports Plan B could be former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays.

"Mets have discussed Austin Hays internally and have some interest. Had very nice year in Cincy (.768 OPS). The righty hitting OF is among potential fits," Heyman posted on X.

"The Royals are among other teams that remain interested in Hays," Heyman added.

"The Yankees also have checked in on Austin Hays. Hays becomes more realistic for them if they are unable to retain their No. 1 target Cody Bellinger," Heyman noted.

Experienced Outfielder

The 30-year-old Hays made is a one-time All-Star (2023) who has experience playing all three outfield positions.

He made his big-league debut in 2017 with the Baltimore Orioles. In 2021, Hays set career highs with 22 home runs and 71 RBIs.

The Orioles shipped Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.

He joined the Reds as a free agent ahead of the 2025 season, signing a one-year, $5 million contract. This year, Hays hit .266 with 15 home runs and 64 RBIs in 103 games.

Hitting The Open Market

In November, Cincinnati declined its one-year, $12 million mutual option on Hays, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. Instead Hays received a $1 million buyout and became a free agent.

Sep 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sheldon noted Hays struggled in 2025 with injuries.

"The 30-year-old was limited to 103 games because of three stints on the injured list with three different injuries. He also missed a handful of games during the final week of the season because of back spasms," Sheldon wrote.

Certainly, Hays would be a downgrade from Bellinger, who hit .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs in his first season in the Bronx.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs. His resume includes a pair of All-Star nods, two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award.

Inexpensive Option

The Yankees also have been linked to former Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who's the best all-around player available on the open market. However Tucker is expected to land a massive $400 million contract. Signing Bellinger would cost close to $200 million. Hays would cost a fraction of that.

If the Yankees signed Hays, he would join a crowded outfield which features Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez, with top slugging prospect Spencer Jones also in the mix.

