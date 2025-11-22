Yankees Insider Kills Hopes of Landing Rangers Star

The New York Yankees are being floated as a landing place for Texas Rangers superstar shortstop Corey Seager, but the trade would be a hefty one. With six years and $186 million left in Seager's contract, a Yankees insider appears to have thrown cold water on the fantastical proposed trade.

According to recent speculation from Rangers insider and Dallas Morning News reporter Evan Grant, the Rangers are looking to shed excess in their payroll, and one sure-fire way to do it would be losing Seager. In a rare reply tweet, however, Yankees insider Bill Madden disputed the suggestion that the trade would not be ugly for the team.

"You can make a strong case that not signing Corey Seager in 2021 was a bigger miss than Bryce Harper or Manny Machado," Everything Yankees wrote on Twitter, furthering the speculation. "With 6/186 remaining (not ugly) the Yankees need to be all over Seager."

"Not ugly?" Madden responded.

Madden, who has been a New York Daily News reporter since 1978 and who authored such Yankees titles as Steinbrenner: The Last Lion of Baseball, may be speaking from experience or direct knowledge of the Yankees' interest in Seager. In any case, the money is a big ask for a position they may not be looking to spend big on.

The Trade Idea

Aug 21, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The trade idea from Grant originated on November 3 in a piece about the Rangers' offseason priorities. Grant posited that if the organization's budget concerns demand a deep cut, they would be all but forced to trade a name like Seager or Jacob deGrom, a star right-handed pitcher. After first suggesting that the Houston Astros might be the best fit for deGrom, Grant suggests the Yankees and Boston Red Sox as possible landing places for Seager.

"There may be a larger market for Seager, who has only limited no-trade protection and could not veto a deal to the Yankees or Red Sox," Grant wrote. "And it’s always good to get both those teams in the bidding."

The Yankees' Offseason Needs

The Yankees' current shortstoptions, if you will, are Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero among an infield that really could use work. With Ben Rice the likely starter at first, they have Ryan McMahon at third (a Gold Glove defender with underwhelming offensive numbers) and Jazz Chisholm at second. A superhero shortstop would be fun, of course, but at 31 and with a concerning history of getting hurt, the Yankees surely have more realistic ways of shoring up the infield.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!