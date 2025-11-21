Yankees Could Steal Blue Jays Postseason Hero

The New York Yankees could start the 2026 season with a pitcher poached from one of their division rivals.

The Yankees are dealing with a banged up pitching rotation, with two of their best starters in Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole likely unavailable on opening day. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted the Yankees could nab Toronto Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt during the offseason to bolster their rotation.

"With Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt all expected to start the year on the injured list, the Yankees will be in the market to add a starter, though a stopgap veteran on a short-term deal makes the most sense considering Cole and Rodón are both expected back early in the season," Reuter wrote.

"Chris Bassitt has pitched in New York before, he threw the ball well in a swingman role during the Blue Jays' run to the World Series, and at 36 years old, his market will likely be limited to short-term offers," he continued.

Chris Bassitt Instrumental in Blue Jays Postseason

Bassitt threw a 3.96 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 31 games as a starter in 2025, but was moved to the bullpen for the Blue Jays' run to the World Series, where he became an essential part of closing things out. In the seven games he pitched in during the postseason, he threw an impressive 1.04 ERA and 0.58 WHIP.

While, as Reuter pointed out, Bassitt is aging, he might make the perfect addition for the Yankees, who also need to make a massive signing in the outfield during the offseason. Bassitt would patch the hole in the starting rotation at the beginning of the season, then transition to becoming a seasoned bullpen arm once Cole and Rodón are ready to return. The Yankees had issues with closing all season and two of their most utilized relievers, Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, could depart in free agency.

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) celebrates after throwing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.

Bassitt went on to predict that the Yankees' Opening Day rotation would also consist of ace Max Fried, rookie Cam Schlittler, 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and Will Warren. The Yankees could also slot in Ryan Yarbrough, who recently re-signed with the team on a one year deal.

While Bassitt would definitely anger Blue Jays fans if he departed for New York, the move could ultimately make sense for both teams and the player himself. Only time will tell if the Yankees make a move for the aging postseason hero or hold out for a bigger contract on a bigger name.

