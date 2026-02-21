Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Went From MVP Talk to Wanting $350 Million

The New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. has never been short on confidence, and this spring training, he has been proving that in every interview. He wants the MVP. He wants the World Series. Oh, and he wants $350 million too.

Just two weeks ago, Chisholm made it clear that the contract was not his priority.

"I can make as much money as I want, but if I don't have the MVP, I'm not going to be satisfied," he said. "That's more important than that."

Then, in a separate interview with Randy Miller of NJ.com, Chisholm put a very specific number on the table. He is looking for $35 million per year over eight to ten years, which works out to somewhere between $280 million and $350 million total.

"What did I tell you last year? $300 million? It's probably bigger than that now, probably $35 million." Chisholm said.

He added: "I'm 28. I want 8-10 years," when asked about contract extension.

Those two things are not contradictory. A guy who wants the MVP and wants $350 million is just a guy who knows his worth on every level. The real question is whether the numbers back him up.

Does Jazz Chisholm Jr Deserve a $350 Million Contract?

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) turns a double play during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In 2025, Chisholm hit .242/.332/.481 with 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 80 RBIs across 130 games. He made the All-Star team, won a Silver Slugger Award, and posted a 4.2 WAR.

That is a compelling case. But there are real complications that the Yankees will weigh. He played just 130 games in 2025 despite missing all of May with an oblique strain, a reminder that staying healthy remains a question mark heading into his contract year.

Defense has been a consistent weak point too, as he ranked fifth overall in MLB with 18 errors last season. These are not small concerns for a player asking to be paid like a franchise cornerstone for a decade.

For more context, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alex Bregman, and Francisco Lindor are all earning over $32 million annually. Chisholm would be stepping into that company, and those players carry longer track records of durability and consistency than he does right now.

General manager Brian Cashman has said he is open to a contract conversation, but no serious extension talks have taken place.

What Happens Next for the Yankees and Chisholm

Chisholm currently earns $10.2 million this season after avoiding arbitration. That gap between $10.2 million and $35 million per year is enormous, and 2026 is essentially his audition to close it.

He has already put it out there that he wants 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases, 10 WAR and an AL MVP this season. If even half of that comes together and he stays healthy, that $35 million ask stops looking bold and starts looking like a baseline.

If he wins that MVP he is chasing, the money question answers itself. And if he doesn't, the Yankees will have a very different conversation come November.

