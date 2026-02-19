Yankees MLBPA Rep Austin Wells Shares Confidence in Union

The New York Yankees have selected catcher Austin Wells as their representative in the Major League Baseball Player's Association (MLBPA) — the baseball player's union — after a major scandal rocked the organization. Wells is one of 38 player representatives, with each team appointing one player and eight additional players elected to an executive subcommittee.

The player's union faced a big shakeup this week after long time director Tony Clark resigned. The Athletic initially reported Clark's resignation, which comes after a federal investigation by the Eastern District of New York for allegedly mishandling union funds to enrich himself.

As a result of the federal probe, an internal investigation revealed Clark was having an inappropriate relationship with a union employee who is also his sister-in-law and he was asked to step down. Questions have been popping up about how the MLBPA will handle contract negotiations, though ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Bruce Meyer was unanimously selected as the interim executive director. The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires in December and became effective in March of 2022.

According to a post by Yankees insider Gary Phillips on social media, Wells is undeterred by the scandal and believes the union can still reach a new CBA that benefits both the players and league,

"We’re just as strong as we were Friday vs. today,” Wells said. “I think we have a lot of confidence in our executive subcommittee."

CBA negotiations ahead of the 2027 MLB season are already looming as Spring Training gets underway for 2026. While the MLBPA and the MLB organization can reach a deal before the current agreement expires, negotiations are expected to be tough and lengthy.

Impending MLBPA Negotiations for 2027 And Beyond

Much of the conversation has surrounded the possibility of a salary cap for baseball, which other professional sports leagues, such as the National Basketball Association, National Football League and National Hockey League, use to maintain competitive balance. Several team owners, including the Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner, have previously supported the idea.

However, many analysts believe the player's association would counter with a salary floor, or a minimum amount the teams must spend each year. If the teams cannot reach an agreement, there's a possibility for a lockout, where games are canceled. In 1994, players struck beginning in August and the entire rest of the season and postseason, including the World Series, was canceled.

Hopefully for both sides, Wells and his fellow MLBPA reps can reach an agreement with the MLB to ensure no such lockout occurs.

