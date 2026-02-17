Yankees’ Aaron Boone Keeps Things Simple After Union Exec Resigns

While Spring Training for the 2026 MLB season has only just begun, many are nervously looking ahead to 2027, including New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. That's because the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the MLB and the player's union, the MLB Player's Association (MLBA), expires on December 1 of this year. Without a new contract, there might not be baseball.

Now, a new wrench has been thrown into the negotiations expected to begin soon. MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark is expected to resign due to a federal investigation that alleges Clark and other union executives used " licensing money or equity to enrich themselves," per The Athletic.

During Spring Training media availability, Boone responded to a question about Clark's resignation and a potential lockout if no agreement can be reached.

"I was the former head of our union when I was with the Reds, my dad was the National League rep, and head of the union for a long time back in the 70s and 80s, so it's something I've grown up in a little bit and somewhat familiar with," he said in a video shared by SNY Yankees on social media. "At the same time, now that's way above me."

Aaron Boone gives his thoughts on Tony Clark resigning as executive director of the MLBPA:



"All I can tell you is, I want to play baseball - I hope the two sides do come together in the end because I think we're at an awesome time in our game"

While Boone didn't address the question on Clark's resignation explicitly, he did acknowledge the possibility of a lock out in 2027 if the league and union can't agree on terms. Boone encouraged the sides to work out an agreement to keep playing the game they all love.

"All I can tell you is, I want to play baseball - I hope the two sides do come together in the end because I think we're at an awesome time in our game. I think the popularity of it is strong," he said.

"Hopefully both sides realize that and there is a middle ground that everyone can come to where everyone's benefiting because we don't want to see this game go away for an extended period," Boone continued.

Aaron Boone Addresses Possible 2027 MLBPA Lockout

While Boone served as an MLBPA rep in his time, current reps include stars like Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, an alternate association player representative and Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, who serves as alternate pension committee representative. The entire committee is made of one representative per team, as well as the eight specially elected committee members.

The next contract can be negotiated before the deadline, however many analysts expect the discussions to be difficult. According to ESPN, one of the biggest issues that will almost certainly come up during CBA negotiations is the introduction of a salary cap and salary floor. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner supported the idea of a maximum salary spend back in November, but the player's association would likely want to counter with a minimum.

These lockouts have happened in the past, such as in 1994, when 938 games were cancelled, including the entire postseason and World Series. Many, including, it would seem, Boone, are holding their breath to see if pro baseball will be played in 2027.

