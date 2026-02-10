Yankees Opening Day Roster Projection: Superstar Pitcher Coming

With New York Yankees pitchers and catchers reporting to Tampa, Florida this week for Spring Training, Opening Day is just around the corner. The Yankees will be playing a special Opening Night game against the San Francisco Giants, and here's what their roster could look like come March 25.

Catcher

Austin Wells, J.C. Escarra

Wells became the Yankees starter after his performance helped the Pinstripes make it to the 2024 World Series. He had some slumps in 2025 and was replaced with Ben Rice for a spell, but towards the end of the season he was back. Escarra bounced between the Yankees and their triple-A affiliate last year, but with Rice more firmly in the first base spot, he'll get the spot behind Wells.

First Base

Ben Rice, Paul Goldschmidt

While Rice spent some time last season at catcher, the Yankees' faith in Wells increased as the season went on and he played more and more games at first.

Paul Goldschmidt wasn't a for-sure thing until he signed for another year last week, but his role will likely be diminished to a backup, instead of a starter. Goldschmidt himself said he wouldn't mind being a veteran mentor to Rice. Goldschmidt is killer against lefties, though, so should expect to be in the starting lineup sometimes, too.

Second Base

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Despite being labeled a trade piece this offseason, Chisholm deserves a place on the Yankees with the best of 'em. He had a rare 30-30 season (hitting 31 home runs and stealing 31 bases) in 2025 and consistently is ranked as one of the top second basemen in baseball.

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) runs of the field between innings during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shortstop

Oswaldo Cabrera

While Cabrera missed most of last season with a fractured ankle, he is supposed to be back for Opening Day. Cabrera is untested post injury, but has experience playing every position but catcher. The Yankees have been more than willing to give Anthony Volpe a chance despite consistently poor performances, and the attitude could be much the same for Cabrera, depending on how Spring Training goes. Volpe, is still recovery from offseason surgery to repair a partially torn labrum and won't be available by March, but should make a return around May.

Third Base

Ryan McMahon

A trade addition before last year's deadline from the Colorado Rockies, McMahon is a solid defender who filled the hole left by the Yankees designating DJ LeMahieu for assignement. While his bat isn't the strongest, he will have a full offseason under the Yankees' hitting coaches come Opening Day.

Outfield

Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham

The outfield is perhaps the most for-sure group for the Yankees. Grisham signed a $22 million qualifying offer early in the offseason to cement his place at center field. Of course, the Cody Bellinger saga went on for much longer but he, too, agreed to a deal with the Yankees for five years worth $162.5 million.

Judge, of course, is the cornerstone of the franchise and team captain. He's signed on a contract until 2031 and should maintain his three-time MVP caliber play through the upcoming season.

Designated Hitter

Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton has been the Yankees' go-to designated hitter since his arrival in New York in 2018. Despite playing some games in the outfield in 2025 so Aaron Judge could be slotted in at DH, Stanton himself is injury prone. He can definitely hit though, so he'll be back in as DH on Opening Day and has a contract signed through 2028.

Oct 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Starting Pitchers

Max Fried, Tarik Skubal, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, Ryan Weathers

It's true that the Yankees don't need another left-handed starter. It's true that Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole will both return later this season, giving the rotation a huge boost. However, the Yankees don't seem quite done adding to their starters, and Detroit Tigers Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal fits the bill.

Under most circumstances, a player like Skubal would be completely off the table in trade talks. However, things have almost certainly soured between the leftie and Detroit after his recent salary arbitation. The team reportedly argued he was worth $19 million, with Skubal saying he was worth $32 million. In the end, Skubal won, but not before the Tigers signed Framber Valdez to a three year deal with a nearly $39 million AAV.

The Yankees could get a deal done to bring Skubal to New York before March, even if they have to leverage Luis Gil in the process.

Relief Pitchers

David Bednar, Jake Bird, Paul Blackburn, Fernando Cruz, Camilo Doval, Tim Hill, Cade Winquest, Ryan Yarbrough

Relief pitching was a huge issue for the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline last season. Then, they added Bednar, who is now their go-to closer. Beyond Bednar, there isn't a ton of bullpen power for the Yankees, but enough. They could add a couple more relievers before Opening Day, but would be better served by getting another top starter instead.

