Yankees Claim Former Top Prospect Off Waivers

With mere weeks remaining before spring training begins in February, the New York Yankees are putting the final touches on their roster for the 2026 season.

The club hasn't made a plentiful amount of meaningful moves thus far outside of re-signing Cody Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million deal, but they did add a semi-notable name upon claiming infielder/outfielder Marco Luciano off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

Once among the top prospects in baseball, Luciano has struggled to settle into a groove over the last few years while bouncing around with several organizations this offseason.

Luciano's Professional Career

Luciano profiled as one of the top international free agents in the class of 2018, coming in at No. 4 according to MLB Pipeline, and received a $2.6 million signing bonus from the San Francisco Giants at 16-years-old.

He made his stateside debut in 2019 in the Arizona Complex League before moving up to Low-A Salem-Keizer that same year.

Luciano proceeded to be ranked as a top-60 prospect in the league every year from 2020 to 2024 by Pipeline, Baseball Prospectus and Baseball America. He made his big-league debut for the Giants in 2023, posting a .641 OPS in 14 games and 45 plate appearances.

He played in just 27 contests for San Francisco in 2024, slashing .211/.259/.303, before spending the entire 2025 campaign with Triple-A Sacramento.

Luciano was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates this past December, though he was designated for assignment shortly after.

The Orioles then swooped in and claimed him two weeks ago before also DFA'ing on Jan. 15.

Can Luciano Help Yankees?

Luciano is now residing on the Yankees' 40-man roster, but with no minor league options remaining, he'd once again be exposed to waivers should he fail to crack the club's 26-man roster leading into the regular season.

The possibility exists that Luciano may also be DFA'd at some point by New York in order to free up a 40-man spot, though the team could then outright him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre if he were to go unclaimed.

Luciano almost certainly won't earn a bench spot ahead of the likes of Oswaldo Cabrera and Jasson Dominguez, both of whom have options, unless he impresses throughout Grapefruit League play. Even that might not be enough to get the job done, though.

Nonetheless, Luciano has the kind of prospect pedigree and raw talent that likely intrigues the Yankees to the point that they're willing to give the versatile right-handed hitter a shot and see what happens over the next few months.

