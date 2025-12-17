Yankees Named Finalist for Japanese Star Pitcher

The New York Yankees are looking to add a pitcher to their rotation and have received some good news from overseas about where they stand with Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai.

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the Yankees are considered to be finalists for the three-time Nippon Professional Baseball all-star. Out of the five times initially interested in Imai, the Chicago Cubs are also considered finalists.

Around five MLB teams have shown real interest in 27-year-old Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai, per industry sources.



The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are expected to be finalists to sign Imai. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 17, 2025

Imai, 27, has spent the first eight years of his career in Japanese leagues, debut in 2018 with the Saitama Seibu Lions. where he has played all eight seasons. This is the first season he's been posted and made available for MLB teams.

While Aaron Boone said during winter meetings that the team isn't explicitly pursuing another starting pitcher, adding Imai would certainly give the Yankees a boost, especially at the beginning of the season.

Do the Yankees Need Tatsuya Imai?

The Yankees rotation will enter 2026 with three starters on the injured list. Both Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt suffered torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCLs) in 2025 and needed Tommy John surgery. While Cole's surgery was in March and he's expected to return early in the 2026 season, Schmidt could miss the entirety of next year to finish his recovery.

Carlos Rodón also required surgery this offseason, though not as invasive. The fourth-year Yankee had foreign bodies removed from his left elbow and bone spurs shaved down as soon as the Pinstripes' 2025 campaign came to an end. While Rodón shared that he's begun throwing pitches again in a recent podcast appearance, he won't be ready for Opening Day.

That's where a pitcher like Imai would come in the most handy. According to Baseball Reference, Imai threw a 1.92 ERA through 24 games and 163.2 innings in 2025. That sort of power would certainly benefit the Yankees, who will also begin the 2026 season with ace Max Fried and rookie Cam Schlittler in the rotation.

Plus, Imai fits right in when Cole and Rodón make their returns. While Will Warren and Luis Gil are also listed as starters, they both had less consistent seasons in 2025. Imai would be the perfect fifth man in the rotation, which would take the pressure off Warren and Gil and allow them the opportunity to improve (or be used as trade pieces).

While Chicago is also in the running, the Yankees are known for their splashy offseason deals. Getting Imai would be costly, with some projections running as much as $150 million for eight years ($18.75 AAV) but if the Yankees can get the deal done, it certainly would make sense.

