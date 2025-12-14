Yankees Have Serious Interest in Japanese Pitcher

The New York Yankees have been linked to starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai since the early days of free agency, and according to two Japanese media outlets, the Yankees are very interested in the bidding war for him.

Sponichi Annex and Nikkan Sports reported on the Yankees' interest in Imai this week following the winter meetings, with the former pointing to an anonymous Yankees official who said, "We will do our best to acquire Imai" on the evening of Dec. 11, and the latter reporting that the Yankees are in on Imai.

Nikkan Sports reported that as the free agent market is picking up steam, it is now certain that the Yankees will be fully involved in the bidding for the 27-year-old right-handed starter, who played for the Saitama Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Imai was posted on Nov. 18, and the negotiating window will close on Jan. 2.

The right-hander had a 1.92 ERA this past season for the Seibu Lions.

The Market for Imai

Imai is being courted by several big market teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets, but seems to have an aversion to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a number of reasons.

He has shared that he wants to "take them down", given their recent dominance, and even seems to be turned off by the idea of having fellow Japanese stars on the team with him, naming an interest in navigating the challenge and cultural diversity of the experience on his own.

“Of course, I’d enjoy playing alongside [Shohei] Ohtani, [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto and [Roki] Sasaki,” Imai told Daisuke Matsuzaka in a November interview, h/t Steve Berman of The Athletic. “But winning against a team like that and becoming a World Champion would be the most valuable thing in my life. If anything, I’d rather take them down.”

The Yankees could use Imai to shore up their injured rotation, which will be lacking the talents of Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Gerrit Cole come the spring. Imai would be joining a Yankees rotation consisting of Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough, who was recently re-signed, likely for this very purpose.

In a recent press appearance, Yankees manager Aaron Boone seemed to dispute the idea that the Yankees are in need of another starting pitcher to make up for missing folks on Opening Day.

“Not necessarily,” Aaron Boone said when asked, h/t Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “We’ll see how the winter unfolds.”

The Yankees have had a somewhat uneventful offseason so far, mostly re-signing players from their 2025 roster. They are closing in on the deadline for their first Japanese star in "too long" per Brian Cashman, so all eyes will be on the Yankees over the next two weeks.

