Aroldis Chapman Takes Major Shot at Yankees
The New York Yankees are frequently one of the most despised teams in baseball, and now another former player has come forward with harsh words against the team.
During a guest appearance on the Swing Completo podcast, ex-Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman, now a member of the Boston Red Sox, was asked how he'd feel if he were to be traded back to the Yankees.
"If I were told that I was being traded to New York, I’d pack my things and go home. I’ll retire right on the spot if that happens. I’m not crazy. Never again," he said with a laugh (translated from the original Spanish).
“I dealt with a lot of disrespect there. I put up with a lot of things. I knew that they just wanted to find a way to get rid of me, but they didn’t know how. And I just dealt with it quietly, kept playing, and doing what I always do," he continued.
Chapman went on to clarify that his issues with the Yankees stem from his relationship with team executives, not with the Pinstripes' coaches or fellow players.
“I got along well with all the players, never had a problem with anybody, even the manager. We’re friends and we talk and everything. The bosses are the ones who make those decisions," he said.
Aroldis Chapman's History With the Yankees
Chapman first played for the Yankees in 2016 after being traded to New York by the Cincinnati Reds during the offseason. The Pinstripes then traded him to the Chicago Cubs, where he would finish the 2016 season. That offseason, the Yankees signed Chapman to a five-year deal, and he would spend 2017- 2022 with the club.
Since departing the Yankees after the 2022 season, Chapman has played with the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers — where he won a World Series in 2023 — and Pittsburgh Pirates before landing with the Red Sox. 2025 was one of the best seasons of his career, posting a 1.17 ERA and 0.70 WHIP through 61.1 innings across 67 games.
The Yankees, on the other hand, struggled to close games out all season. While they added three relievers before the trade deadline, including closer David Bednar, it wasn't enough to ensure a return to the World Series. In fact, the bullpen is an oft-cited issue in the Yankees' loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 AL Divisional Series.
