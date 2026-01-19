Yankees Have One of MLB's Top Trade Candidates

In order to avoid arbitration, the New York Yankees brought back Jazz Chisholm Jr. for $10.2 million.

Knowing he's set to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season, it comes as no surprise that the Yankees could offload him in a trade at some point this season.

While there's no reason they need to be in any rush, should the right offer present itself, it would be a no-brainer not to at least consider moving on from Chisholm a few months before his contract expires.

When it comes to the top "non-Skubal" trade candidates, MLB's Mark Feinsand believes Chisholm is a top name on the market. At 27-years-old, the speedy lefty brings a ton to the table.

Feinsand On Chisholm Being A Trade Candidate

Oct 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm (13) throws the ball during workouts at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"Chisholm has been extremely productive since being traded to the Yankees prior to the 2024 Trade Deadline, posting a 30-30 season in his first full year with New York," he wrote.

Feinsand continued, "Chisholm, who turns 28 on Feb. 1, has been a good fit in the Bronx, but it’s unclear whether the Yankees will try to extend him during the season or try to re-sign him next winter. The club’s top prospect is middle infielder George Lombard Jr., who could play second base or shortstop in the Majors when he arrives, making this a crucial year for Anthony Volpe when he returns from shoulder surgery."

"Given the Yankees’ goals for this season, a trade of Chisholm – who will earn $10.2 million in 2026 – has seemed unlikely, and while the Yankees had been loosely connected to Bo Bichette, his signing with the Mets all but eliminates the idea that Chisholm will be dealt prior to the season," Feinsand added.

Yankees Middle Infield

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) throws to first in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The ongoing status of George Lombard is certainly something to monitor, though the youngster has to get his strikeout numbers down. That has been a key issue with him and is one of the main reasons he isn't already in the big leagues.

With a few months to figure things out, the Yankees know they're in fine shape post-Chisholm. He isn't a name at the top of their list to resign, so ultimately it would make a ton of sense to get as much for him as possible while he's still on the roster.

Feinsand also bringing up Volpe is quite interesting as the 24-year-old is in a similar situation. The Yankees have no shortage of solid infielders, it's just a matter of who they plan on keeping and see being a superstar in the years to come.

