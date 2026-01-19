Yankees Plan B Should Be Re-Signing Cody Bellinger

Having waited this long, the New York Yankees are at a point of no return.

In no world can this team afford to let Cody Bellinger walk. The former MVP is coming off one of his better seasons in recent memory, and while it's understandable why they don't want to offer him a seven-year deal, at this point they may have no choice.

Kyle Tucker is off the table. Bo Bichette is off the table. The Yankees seem deadset on not getting into a bidding war for Beli, but where does that leave him?

A trade for Freddy Peralta wouldn't excuse all of the moves they failed to make leading up to that point. Furthermore, they'd be giving away a boatload of players to bring in a pitcher, not even someone to replace Bellinger.

Yankees Have No Plan B

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17), right, congratulates left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) after he hit a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The one thing that has been made abundently clear this entire time is the Yankees don't have a Plan B. Here we are on January 19, still at a standstill with a lefty who gave his heart and soul into this franchise last season.

While there were absolutely better options out there than Bellinger, there are no longer. If the Yankees want to sign a legitimate hitter to their lineup for the long-haul, Beli is the only viable option.

A team like the New York Mets, despite going crazy already this offseason, are still keen on bringing in Bellinger. Should the Yankees allow them to do so, they'll have no choice but to watch as the Mets make a deep postseason run while they'll be lucky to make the playoffs.

Yankees Are Too Stubborn

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) slides to makes a catch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While it's okay to stand your ground, the Yankees have done so for far too long. Bellinger will have a better offer on the table in no time, and while he'll come back and try to use it as leverage, the Yankees will want no part in it and will gladly let him walk.

There lies the problem. Bellinger leaves, what's next? Unless this team has some master plan they've kept close to their chest, they can't be without Bellinger in the 2026 season. Adding Ryan Weathers is one thing, but that still doesn't improve their offense. No matter what minor league contracts they've signed, no one has a chance to make an impact on this lineup like Bellinger. It's do or die at this point, and the Yankees are trending towards the later.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!