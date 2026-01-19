Yankees Got Lucky With Kyle Tucker Decision

Sometimes the best move is the one you don't made. And that should help New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman sleep a little better at night.

The Yankees were among the many big-market clubs linked to outfielder Kyle Tucker before he signed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite having a Cody Bellinger-sized hole in the outfield, the New York Post's Jon Heyman believes the Tucker also-rans were "lucky" to whiff on the four-time All-Star.

"Tucker is a superb complementary player but there’s no good reason he should be the game’s top-paid player," Heyman writes.

'Fairly Elite'

"Sure, Tucker is fairly an elite talent. But he was 45th in WAR and 77th in RBIs in an ultimately unsatisfying 2025 season on the North Side of Chicago. He’s had nagging injuries two years running, and his defense fell into the average range as a Cub," Heyman adds.

"But Tucker at $60M will make about the same as the four positional superstars on the Dodgers (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith) take home combined. That probably only works because they are not only four of the best players in MLB, but gamers focused on winning, not whining," Heyman concludes.

As for the Yankees, they remain in a stalemate with Bellinger.

'Hold The Line'

"The Yankees have made the internal decision to hold the line on Bellinger, according to a person with knowledge of the situation," NJ.com's Bob Klapisch reports. "They’re convinced that their latest offer of five years, $160 million with two opt-outs is not only fair, but it’s their last proposal. The person requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation."

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a double in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"There have been no new reports of teams making formal offers to Bellinger since it surfaced that the Yankees extended to him a deal worth that included no deferrals and the possibility of opt-outs, according to league sources," The Athletic's Brendan Kuty reports.

"The Athletic has since learned, via a league source who has been briefed on the ongoing talks, that the Yankees would be willing to include opt-outs after Year 2 and Year 3 of the five-year deal," Kuty adds.

"That’s in addition to a signing bonus, which the New York Post’s Jon Heyman first reported. At the time of the Yankees’ latest offer, Bellinger’s camp had been pushing for a deal with seven years and a higher average annual value (than $31 million to $32 million), and it appears they haven’t moved off the request," Kuty notes.

So as of right now, New York will head to spring training with an outfield consisting of reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez, with top slugging prospect Spencer Jones likely in the mix.

