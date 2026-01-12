Yankees Playoff Odds Reach New Low

Back on September 3, the New York Yankees had a 98.9% chance to make the playoffs in 2026.

ESPN's latest update from Bradford Doolittle on January 12 sees them with just a 69.9% chance to now make the postseason.

From September to December, the percentage dipped from 98.9% to 73.3%. That was a huge fall in itself, but now their odds have dropped close to another four percent.

The Yankees need to make a few moves, and they need to do so fast. Until they add someone like Kyle Tucker, Doolittle is going to keep pushing that percentage down as this team has done absolutely nothing to improve.

Yankees Somehow Managed To Get Worse

"Yankees fans might not have noticed this, but their team hasn't done anything this offseason. No one is talking about this, right?" Doolittle joked. "The offense ranks in the lower part of the top 10, depending on how you want to allot projected playing time. This is even though they once again profile as the best power-and-patience lineup in baseball."

He continued, "There are too many strikeouts and the collective average is too low, shortcomings that of course go hand in hand. Kyle Tucker is not just the caliber of player this team needs -- he's the kind of player the Yankees need."

Doolittle also touched on the pitching staff, "Elsewhere, the rotation has too many walks in its forecast, but more pressing is a bullpen that looks mediocre at the bottom line, lacks dominance and is old. Not a great set of traits."

Clearly, he's not a fan of where the Yankees are at. With two and a half months before opening day, this team better make some moves, and they need to do so fast.

Yankees Fans Are Quicky Losing Hope

With Bo Bichette leaning towards the Philadelphia Phillies and Cody Bellinger being nowhere close to a deal that would see him return, it's no wonder why this fanbase has hit rock bottom.

The Yankees haven't ever quite been in this position where they've struck out on every major free agent they tried to bring in. Acquiring Tucker would put most of that to rest, but adding just one new player doesn't make up for months of mediocracy.

With every team around them getting better, the Yankees need to find a way to get back in the thick of things. Currently, their 69.9% chance to make the playoffs is far from good enough and should be the wake-up call they need to go out and make a few moves.

