Yankees Wasted Too Much Time On Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees need to take a step back and realize Cody Bellinger simply isn't worth it.

Asking upwards of $37 million per year on a seven-year deal, that's simply not a contract the Yankees should agree to.

At this point, it seems like Bellinger is indeed on his way out. He served his purpose last season, but at this point he's done nothing but hold the team back.

If there's a team that wants to give Bellinger that contract, by all means. That isn't going to be the Yankees, nor should it be, and now it's time to move on.

Cody Bellinger Was Never Worth It

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Depending on how things settle in these next few weeks/months, the Yankees may look back on the Bellinger contract dispute in disbelief.

They won't be in disbelief because they let him walk, rather they'll be stunned they didn't let him do it sooner. In no world is he worth the contract he wanted, and it's even crazier because there are other free agents on the market who are much better.

New York continues to be linked to Bo Bichette but those rumblings are far from certain. At this point, they'll be looking everywhere else as Bellinger cost them valuable time they can't get back.

Bo Bichette Or Kyle Tucker Time

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Even though both of these players are also looking for big contracts, their demands are far more in the realm of possibility. Yankees fans never agreed on bringing Bellinger back for so much, and it's now time they do a complete reset.

Bichette seems to be the most intriguing name out there, but Tucker can't be slept on either. For whatever reason, the Yankees were prioritizing Bellinger over Tucker but now they could shift gears to the former Chicago Cub.

Either way, they need to come out of this with something. No one is asking them to make a trade for Tarik Skubal, rather just sign a free agent and make a move. This team has had the same roster for months, and no, adding Paul DeJong doesn't make up for that.

There's a world where the Yankees could go crazy and make a few moves in the next few weeks that make everyone forget how slow this offseason started. That's wishful thinking, but now it's go time as this team wasted far too long on Bellinger and sadly can't ever get this time back.

