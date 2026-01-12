Yankees May Not Be Able to Land Cubs Trade

The New York Yankees are in a post-Cody Bellinger world. It's not a place they wanted to be after negotiations with Scott Boras' versatile slugger dragged on until January, and the two sides found themselves at an stalemate.

The organization is now looking elsewhere, and one place they have their eyes on is Chicago. According to Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo, the Yankees have a legitimate interest in second baseman Nico Hoerner. The problem is that the Cubs aren't intent on moving him.

The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma says, unless the team receives a massive offer they can't refuse, Hoerner will be staying with the Cubs.

"There are no indications that the Cubs are looking to move Hoerner, but other teams have come calling, and this organization won't hang up when others ring," Sharma writes in the Athletic. "The Cubs will listen, and if they're blown away, they may decide it's the right thing to do."

Hoerner's Intangibles

Another reason Sharma says the Cubs are likely to hold on to their second baseman is that he is one of the team's leaders. Craig Counsell played up Hoerner's intangibles at the Winter Meetings.

"Nico's great at some things I think other people think they're good at and they're not as good at it," manager Craig Counsell said of Hoerner at the Winter Meetings. "I'm not talking about just players, I'm talking about people. When you say show up every day and complete every rep, every rep is completed perfectly. That's who Nico is. That seems like that's easy, 'Everybody can do that, I do that.' Well, you don't do it. I would put Nico at the top of the list for how he does that."

Using their Advantage

If Hoerner is doubtful, the Yankees will have to place their gaze on other avenues. One thing they can finally do is use the advantage that they have over teams not named the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers. That's their financial might. Owner Hal Steinbrenner doesn't love it when you mention finances, but nobody actually believes the team is hurt by bills to the city or tax thresholds. They should be keeping their prospects to fill holes and acquire one of the top remaining stars on the free agent market.

Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette are still available. Tucker would provide an elite bat behind Aaron Judge. Bichette would force the Yankees to make adjustments to their defensive alignments if acquired, but he, too, would be a proper upgrade after potentially missing out on Bellinger.

