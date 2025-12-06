Yankees Could Shake Up Infield With Diamondbacks Trade Idea

The New York Yankees have some clear priorities ahead of the winter meetings, with Cody Bellinger (or an equivalent outfielder) and an additional starter at the top of the list. If they want to strengthen their offense, however, they could make a creative move on the infield in exchange for two promising prospects.

In a recent trade proposal from The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Yankees could land Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte for prospects Elmer Rodriguez (a right-handed starter) and Roderick Arias (a second baseman).

"New York then moves Jazz Chisolm to third base and plays Marte at second," Bowden wrote. "Marte reached base at a .376 clip last year with 28 homers. Imagine what he’d do at Yankee Stadium. The D-Backs get back two top prospects and open a spot for Jordan Lawlar on their infield."

The Yankees' presumed third baseman, Ryan McMahon, is an elite defender with an underwhelming bat. The Yankees really might want to shake up that position in the year to come, but if 2025 is any indication, Chisholm may not actually be their man for third base.

Chisholm at Third?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. throws to first in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.

Coming off an oblique injury back in July, the Yankees did move Chisholm to third base while playing DJ LeMahieu at second, keeping the move from when Chisholm was out. The infield defense struggled as a result, and Chisholm made it clear to the press at the time that he doesn't play third base as well as second.

“Everybody knows I’m a second baseman,” Chisholm said in July, via The Athletic. “Of course, I want to play second base, but whatever it takes to help the team win. If that’s what the team chooses, that’s what I gotta do. I don’t write the lineups. You feel me?"

Chisholm returned to second and LeMahieu was benched was benched one week later, just one day before being designated for assignment.

Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) reacts against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field.

Marte batted .283/ .376/ .517 this year with an .893 OPS, 28 home runs and 72 RBIs. Chisholm batted .242/ .332/ .481 with an .813 OPS, 31 home runs and 80 RBIs with 31 stolen bases. Whether it's worth an upgrade in contact for a downgrade in defense at third remains to be seen.

The Prospects

If the Yankees do go for the trade, the D-backs get Rodriguez, currently 97th on the MLB's list of top 100 prospects, and Arias, a 21-year-old shortstop currently 20th on the Yankees list of prospects.

Rodriguez, 22, was put on the Yankees' 40-man roster at the recent deadline to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, and finished 2025 with a 2.58 ERA over three teams (he was promoted from High-A to Triple-A over the season).

Marte, 32, is a switch hitter, and would add some needed balance to the Yankees' currently lefty-heavy lineup. That said, if they put Marte at second, Chisholm may not be their guy at third, raising even more questions.

