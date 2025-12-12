Yankees Get Diamondbacks Star in Blockbuster Trade Idea

Christopher Kline of Fansided laid out several trade proposals for Chisholm, one of which would be a blockbuster swap for Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

In the trade proposal, the Yankees would send Chisholm to Arizona along with right-handed pitching prospects Elmer Rodríguez and Ben Hess. Both prospects are in the top 10 in the Yankees' farm system and are expected to debut in 2027.

The Diamondbacks are reportedly seeking more pitching depth in exchange for Marte, and two of the Yankees' top prospects would certainly fit the bill. Marte offers the Pinstripes an upgraded bat, slashing .283/ .376/ .517 for an OPS of .893 in 2025 to Chisholm's .242/ .332/ .481 for an OPS of .813.

While Chisholm joined the elite 30/30 club in 2025, smacking 31 home runs and stealing as many bases (in spite of a month spent on the injured list early in the season) he can also be inconsistent. Chisholm can be a heavy hitter, and was even invited to participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby, where he hit just eight homers, the least of any participant. Marte hit almost as many home runs as Chisholm in the 2025 regular, with 28, and can more reliably get on base.

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) turns a double play during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Does Ketel Marte Fit with the Yankees?

Marte is also under club control for the next five years after signing a six-year, $116 million contract with Arizona in 2025. The Yankees would take that contract on, with an AAV of just over $19 million. That's a big jump from the $5.85 million Chisholm earned in 2025, though that number could grow to as much as $11 million during the 2026 season, for which Chisholm is eligible for arbitration.

Chisholm is also younger than Marte, who turned 32 in October. Having an older player on a long contract is always a risky move, with the possibility that they hit a ceiling and become dead weight by the end of said contract.

One benefit to a trade for Marte would be to keep him away from the Yankees' arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox. Boston has been named a favorite to land Marte all season, and he could present a real problem as an opponent. The possibility seems even closer now with former New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso, also a reported Red Sox target, signing with the Baltimore Orioles on a five year, $155 million deal.

