Yankees Predicted to Sign Kyle Tucker to Gigantic Contract

The biggest story this offseason for the New York Yankees is taking place in the outfield. While the Pinstripes arguably need another starting pitcher and some help in the bullpen, most of the conversation has circled around whether or not they'll sign left fielder Cody Bellinger to the huge contract he's looking for.

While many insiders have predicted the Yankees will make it happen with Bellinger, Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted the Yankees will make a major offseason move and sign Chicago Cubs heavt hitter Kyle Tucker to a 10-year, $427 million contract.

“As long as Tucker is willing to play left field, I think he’d be the perfect fit at Yankee Stadium for the next decade,” Bowden wrote. “He’s a five-tool player who does everything above average. He’s not a face of the franchise type but they don’t need him to be because they already have Aaron Judge. That contract may seem like a lot of money, but think about it this way — it’s a savings of $338 million over what Juan Soto was paid last offseason.”

Aug 26, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In 2025, his first season with the Cubs, Tucker slashed a .266/ .377/ .464 for an OPS of .841 with 22 home runs. Compared to Bellinger, who slashed .272/ .334/ .480 for an OPS of .814 and 29 homers, the two men seem about equal. While many of the worries about Bellinger surround the huge contract he is reportedly pursuing despite entering his 30s this year, Tucker isn't much younger and will be 29 when the season begins.

What Will the Yankees' Outfield Look Like in 2026?

Many analysts have been saying that Bellinger would be a better fit for the Yankees, having already played a season with the biggest franchise in baseball. However, Tucker would certainly be a huge get, especially if his contract can work in the supposed $300 million payroll limit the Yankees have this year.

Some are even theorizing that New York could try to pinch pennies by not signing either player, instead opting to keep Jasson Dominguez despite his often shaky performance in left field. Of course, Aaron Judge takes right field and Trent Grisham accepted a $22 million qualifying offer to play in center.

While fans can go back and forth all day between Tucker and Bellinger, signing a slightly older player to a contract that may not work out 100% seems better than signing no new players at all. Hopefully, a deal will materialize with one man, or the outfield could look patchier than ever in New York come 2026.

